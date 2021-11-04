Growth Potential in the Global Banknote Market to 2025: Rising Number of ATMs and Global Population Growth Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Banknote Market Report with Potential Impact of COVID-19: 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global banknote market is estimated to reach US$15.65 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.09% for the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

Factors such as increasing number of ATMs globally and a rising population are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by counterfeiting of banknotes and rapid growth of electronic payments. A few notable trends include adoption of polymer banknotes, security designs, automation in cash sorting, use of durable solutions for printing currencies and implementation of demonetization policies.

The global banknote market volume is segmented into notes with thread and notes without thread. The global banknote market is highly dominated by production of banknotes with security threads. The global banknote market is expected to grow in future due to improving economic conditions, rising global population and growing number of ATMs. In terms of geographical areas, the U.S. and Euro zone are major contributors to the global banknote market supported by their economies and high production volumes and values.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global banknote market, segmented into state print works (SPW), commercial print works, and overspill SPMs.

The major regional markets (The U.S., Europe, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (De La Rue plc, Giesecke & Devrient Group, Crane Co., CCL Industries Inc and Orell Fussli Holding AG) are also presented in detail.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Market Overview

1.1 An Introduction

1.2 Banknote Manufacturing Process

1.3 Banknote Printing, Packaging and Waste Management

1.4 Banknote Distribution Logistics Model

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID- 19 on Banknote Market

2.2 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.3 Increasing Use of Contactless Payment Methods

2.4 Growing Mobile Payments Users

2.5 Regional Measures Regarding Cash Payments

2.6 Increase in Banknotes Production in Euro Areas

3. Market Analysis

3.1 Official Foreign Exchange Reserves by Currency

3.2 Allocated Reserves by Currency

3.3 Banknote Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Issued Banknotes Volume

3.5 Issued Banknotes Volume by Type

3.6 Banknote Market by Segment

3.7 Banknote Substrate Market Forecast by Volume

3.8 Banknote Substrate Market by Segment

3.8.1 Global SPM Market Forecast by Volume

3.8.2 Global CPM Market Forecast by Volume

3.8.3 Global Polymer Market Forecast by Volume

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The US

4.3 The UK

4.4 Australia

4.5 New Zealand

4.6 Switzerland

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Number of ATMs

5.1.2 Growing Population Worldwide

5.1.3 Accelerating Economic Growth

5.2 Key Trends

5.2.1 Adoption of Polymer Banknotes

5.2.2 Security by Design

5.2.3 Automation in Cash Sorting

5.2.4 Implementation of Demonetization Policies

5.2.5 Use of Durable Solutions for Printing Currencies

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Rapid Electronic Transaction Growth

5.3.2 Counterfeiting of Banknotes

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.2 Global Commercial Print Market Share by Company

6.3 Global Banknote Substrate Market Share by Company

6.4 Global Polymer Market Share by Company

6.5 Global Security Features Market Share by Company

7. Company Profiles

CCL Industries Inc.

Crane Co.

De La Rue plc.

Giesecke & Devrient Group

Orell Fussli Holding AG

