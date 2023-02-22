Growth Opportunities in Vulnerability Management, Software Supply Chain, Cloud Security, MDR Security, Security Models and Zero-Trust Security

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Vulnerability Management, Software Supply Chain, Cloud Security, MDR Security, Security Models and Zero-Trust Security" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Cyber Security Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) covers innovations related to emerging cyber security solutions. These include Vulnerability Management, Software Supply Chain Security, Cloud Security, MDR Security, Identity Verification, Security Models and Zero-Trust Security. The identified innovations can help companies to handle threats, data breaches, phishing attacks and defend against modern attacks residing within hybrid IT infrastructure, dark-web and various other network layers.

Cyber Security TOE's mission is to investigate new and emerging developments that aim to protect the network infrastructure and the resources operating in the network. The TOE offers strategic insights that would help identify new business opportunities and enhance technology portfolio decisions by assessing new developments and product launches in: anti-spam, anti-virus, phishing, identity management, disaster recovery, firewalls, virtual private networks, end-point security, content filtering, Web application security, authentication and access control, intrusion prevention and detection systems, encryption algorithms, cryptographic techniques, and pattern recognition systems for network security. Highlights of this service include technology roadmapping of network security technologies; IP portfolio analysis; information on funding and investment opportunities; evaluation of commercial opportunities from technology developments; technology assessment; analysis of technology accelerators and challenges and many more.

The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more. Our global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, we also closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations In Vulnerability Management, Software Supply Chain, Cloud Security, MDR Security, and Zero-trust Security

  • Greater Security for Software Supply Chains

  • Value Proposition - Chainguard

  • Investor Dashboard - Chainguard

  • Gaining a Better View of the Attack Surface

  • Value Proposition - Qualys

  • Investor Dashboard - Qualys

  • Multi-Cloud Networking and Security Platform for Enterprise Cloud Management

  • Aviatrix's Value Proposition

  • Aviatrix - Investor Dashboard

  • Next-generation MDR Cybersecurity for Threat Identification

  • Proficio's Value Proposition

  • Proficio - Investor Dashboard

  • Home Cybersecurity for ID Theft and Malware

  • Aura's Value Proposition

  • Aura: Investor Dashboard

  • Cloud Data Protection for Efficient Business Operations

  • Dig Security's Value Proposition

  • Dig Security - Investor Dashboard

  • Identity Verification and Biometric Authentication Platform for Identity Management

  • Incode's Value Proposition

  • Incode - Investor Dashboard

  • Automated Threat Modeling Platform to Design Secure Architectures

  • IriusRisk's Value Proposition

  • IriusRisk - Investor Dashboard

  • Automated and Security Testing Platform for Mobile Applications

  • NowSecure's Value Proposition

  • NowSecure - Investor Dashboard

  • Zero-trust-based Operational Technology (OT) Security Platform to Protect OT Assets Throughout the Data Life Cycle

  • TXOne - Value Proposition

  • TXOne - Investor Dashboard

2. Key Contacts

3. Appendix

  • Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Aviatrix

  • Dig Security

  • Incode

  • IriusRisk

  • NowSecure

  • Proficio

  • TXOne

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1z3ek

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Steve Bannon's ex-lawyers sue him over nearly $500,000 in unpaid legal bills

    The law firm represented Stephen Bannon when he defied the January 6 committee's subpoena and wa charged over a border wall fundraising scheme.

  • Elon Musk's lawyers are making closing arguments in a trial over his $56 billion pay package that could be decided as soon as today

    The drummer of a heavy metal band alleged Elon Musk's pay package goes "beyond the bounds of reasonable judgment." He sued to get the plan rescinded.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 of the easiest ways to catch up (and fast)

    It’s crunch time.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations tumble — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • China urges state firms to drop Big Four auditors - Bloomberg

    China's Ministry of Finance is among government entities that gave informal guidance to some state-owned enterprises as recently as last month, urging them to let contracts with PwC, EY, KPMG and Deloitte expire, the report said, quoting people familiar with the matter. While offshore subsidiaries can use the global auditors, their parent firms were urged to hire local Chinese or Hong Kong accountants when contracts come up for renewal, one of the people told Bloomberg.

  • Athena Strand’s mother sues FedEx, contractor, driver accused of killing 7-year-old girl

    The wrongful death lawsuit accuses FedEx and Big Topspin, a delivery contracting company, of negligence in its hiring and management of employees.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: What Is the Standard Deduction for People...

  • Samsung foldable smartphones are impressive, but have some complaints

    If you are in the market for a new smartphone, you have another option these days: new folding phones. Remember those flip phones from the '90s and early 2000s? Samsung is now out with foldable and "flip" style phones that combine nostalgia with some impressive new technology.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Wednesday — save more than $110

    A popular robot vacuum for $111 off, fan-favorite headphones at a $30 discount and more.

  • I'm High-Net-Worth & Approaching Retirement. How Can I Make Sure I'm Ready For the Transition?

    For anyone who anticipates retiring one day, planning is critical. This means saving throughout your career, calculating your future Social Security benefits and anticipating your expenses in retirement. But retirement planning for high-net-worth individuals can be even more complex. These … Continue reading → The post High-Net-Worth Retirement Planning Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US Supreme Court wary of removing tech firms' legal shield in Google case

    A bereaved family accuses Google of abetting a terrorist group by recommending its videos to YouTube users.

  • JP Morgan cracks down on traders’ use of ChatGPT

    JP Morgan has restricted traders' use of ChatGPT as employers grow increasingly nervous over sensitive data being exposed.

  • Nike, Adidas shoe supplier Pou Chen to slash 6,000 jobs in Vietnam -sources

    HANOI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Pou Chen Corp, the world's largest maker of branded sports footwear, plans to cut around 6,000 jobs at its Ho Chi Minh City plant in Vietnam due to weak demand, two local officials familiar with the company's plans said on Tuesday. The firm's Pouyuen Vietnam factory will cut 3,000 jobs this month and not extend labour contracts for another 3,000 workers later this year, the officials said, declining to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media. The Pouyen Vietnam factory supplies global companies such as Nike Inc. and Adidas AG and is one the biggest employers in Ho Chi Minh City, with 50,500 workers.

  • Nio to build factory in China for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The plan to broaden the company's lineup and expand overseas sales comes as EV sales sharply weaken in China, the world's largest auto market, following an end in state subsidies for EV purchases. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 as part of projects codenamed "Firefly" and "Alps", according to the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

  • Beaten-up Adani stocks have now fallen below $100 billion in market value after coming under short-seller attack

    Adani stocks have shed $136 billion in value, per Bloomberg, as the Indian conglomerate struggles to reassure investors after short-seller Hindenburg's report.

  • UPDATE 2-Fire-damaged Freeport LNG gets U.S. approval for partial restart

    Freeport LNG, the second largest U.S. liquefied natural gas exporter, said on Tuesday that federal regulators had approved it to partially restart commercial operations at its Texas plant after an outage that lasted more than eight months. Gas processing was halted as federal regulators reviewed its operations and staffing. The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved the partial restart of two of the three gas-liquefaction units, two storage tanks, and a single tanker berth, a filing showed on Tuesday.

  • Judge asks if Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay hangs on a legal 'kill shot'

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -A trial challenging Elon Musk's $56 billion pay at Tesla Inc may hang on whether a single material misleading disclosure to shareholders would void the compensation plan, which the judge hearing the dispute called "a kill shot." At Tuesday's closing arguments in a Delaware court, a judge pressed lawyers representing Tesla directors and the investor challenging Musk's pay over whether the company's explosive growth outweighed misleading disclosures about the pay plan in 2018. The arguments followed a five-day trial in November in the Court of Chancery that featured testimony from the Tesla chief executive about the origins of the 2018 pay package and whether its performance goals were difficult to achieve.

  • Home Depot says it will raise pay for US, Canadian workers

    Home Depot said Tuesday it’s investing $1 billion in wage increases for its U.S. and Canadian hourly workers. The Atlanta-based home improvement chain said every hourly employee will get a raise starting this month. Home Depot is one of many big retailers who have raised pay to attract workers in a strong U.S. job market, where unemployment is at its lowest level since 1969.

  • Mastercard and Visa to be hit with £7.5bn compensation claim

    The global payment giants Mastercard and Visa are facing the latest in a string of multibillion-pound competition lawsuits with the launch of a potentially vast class action claim on behalf of British companies. Sky News has learnt that Harcus Parker, a London-based commercial litigation law firm, is close to filing what it believes will be among the biggest competition compensation claims in UK history. The filing, at the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), will allege that Mastercard and Visa overcharged businesses for so-called multilateral interchange fees (MIFs), which are paid by businesses to their banks to accept payment by credit or debit card.

  • Amazon Web Services pairs with Hugging Face to target AI developers

    Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of Amazon.com Inc, on Tuesday said it is collaborating with startup Hugging Face, a software development hub, to make it easier to carry out artificial intelligence work (AI) in Amazon's cloud. While new generative AI services like chat-based search engines from Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google have captured the public's imagination, tech companies such as AWS are also vying behind the scenes to supply the tools and services that software developers will need to weave similar technology into their own products.