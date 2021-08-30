Growth Opportunities in the North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market 2021: Benchmarking Future Growth Potential Across 12 Top Players

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market, 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud contact center market generated $2.7 billion in 2019, recording 15.4% growth year-over-year from 2018. Revenue will increase at a 15.3% compound annual growth rate to reach $7.4 billion by 2026. Small and medium-sized contact centers have been steadily migrating to cloud-based technologies; the expansion of hybrid cloud offerings and the alleviation of many data security and scalability concerns around cloud deployments are driving more large enterprises toward full cloud models.

The North American market has a larger percentage of large and very large enterprise customers, particularly because many multinational companies are US-based. Catering to the development needs of large-scale deployments represents a significant opportunity that more and more contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) providers are pursuing. The enterprise market is defined as contact center deployments ranging from 300 to 1,000 agents, while the large enterprise market consists of deployments exceeding 1,000 agents.

In a field of dozens of North American CCaaS industry participants, the report independently plots the top 12 companies in this analysis for the enterprise market.

The report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the report based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

ECCC Inclusion Criteria

Primary and Secondary Attributes of the Enterprise Market

Definitions

North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market

Competitive Environment

Companies to Action

Story continues

8x8

Aspect Software

Avaya

Bright Pattern

Cisco

Five9

Genesys

Mitel

NICE inContact

Noble Systems

Sharpen Technologies

Vonage

Strategic Insights

Next Steps: Leveraging the Report to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Report

Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers the Board of Directors

Analytics

Benchmarking Future Growth Potential



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zdqvp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



