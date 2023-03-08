Company Logo

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Nanomaterials and Sustainable Materials for Automotive, Healthcare and Industrial Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This issue of High-Tech Materials Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles innovations related to connected packaging, high-strength cellulose materials, fabrics, alloy powder, composites, joining technology and industrial applications. Innovations related to wound management, automotive industry, disease diagnosis and cellular therapies are also featured in the issue.

The High-Tech Materials TOE provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various materials across industries. Some material technologies include lightweight materials, bio-based materials, ceramics, smart materials, fibers, nanomaterials, responsive materials, polymers, woven and non-woven materials, polymers and plastics and packaging materials.

The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Key Topics Covered:

Innovations in Nanomaterials and Sustainable Materials for Automotive, Healthcare and Industrial Applications

Smart Integrated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Platform for Connected Packaging

SharpEnd - Value Proposition

SharpEnd--Investor Dashboard

High-strength, Biodegradable Tempo-oxidized Cellulose Nanofiber

ANPOLY--Value Proposition

ANPOLY--Investor Dashboard

High-purity Multifunctional Cellulose for Diverse Applications

Cellugy--Value Proposition

Cellugy--Investor Dashboard

Biobased Antimicrobial and Anti-odor Treatment for Fabrics

Noble - Value Proposition

Noble Biomaterials--Investor Dashboard

Liquid Crystal Elastomers (LCEs) for Manufacturing Components with Reduced Vibration

Value Proposition of Cambridge Smart Plastics

Cambridge Smart Plastics - Investor Dashboard

Low Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE) Aluminum Alloy Powder for the Aerospace and Automotive Industries

Value Proposition of Granges

Granges - Investor Dashboard

Joining Technology for Polymers to Metals for the Aerospace Industry

Value Proposition of Rev1 Ventures

Rev1 Ventures - Investor Dashboard

Hybrid Composites for the Manufacture of Automotive Braking Components

Value Proposition of Tenneco

Tenneco - Investor Dashboard

Advanced Nanotechnology for Improved Treatment of Infected Wounds

Nanordica Medical's Value Proposition

Nanordica Medical - Investor Dashboard

Theranostic Magnetic Nanoparticles for Diagnosing and Treating Cancerous Tumors and Monitoring Cell Therapies

SuperBranche's Value Proposition

SuperBranche - Investor Dashboard

Graphene-based Nanomaterials for Drug Delivery Applications

BioGraphene Inc.'s Value Proposition

BioGraphene Inc. - Investor Dashboard

Synthetic Biology Platform for Development of Bioplastics

Humble Bee Bio's Value Proposition

Humble Bee Bio - Investor Dashboard

Copolymers for Manufacture of Tires with High Vibration Damping

Value Proposition of Kuraray Co.

Kuraray Co., Ltd. - Investor Dashboard

Robotically Manufactured Biopolymers for Heart Valvular Disease

Foldax 's Value Proposition

Foldax - Investor Dashboard

Quantum Dot (QD)-based Lateral Flow Assay (LFA) for Point-of-care Infectious Disease Tests

Radetec Diagnostics' Value Proposition

Radetec Diagnostics - Investor Dashboard

Key Contacts

Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

Legal Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ANPOLY

BioGraphene Inc.

Cambridge Smart Plastics

Cellugy

Foldax

Granges

Humble Bee Bio

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Nanordica Medical

Noble Biomaterials

Radetec Diagnostics

Rev1 Ventures

SharpEnd

SuperBranche

Tenneco

