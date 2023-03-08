Growth Opportunities in Nanomaterials and Sustainable Materials for Automotive, Healthcare and Industrial Applications
This issue of High-Tech Materials Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles innovations related to connected packaging, high-strength cellulose materials, fabrics, alloy powder, composites, joining technology and industrial applications. Innovations related to wound management, automotive industry, disease diagnosis and cellular therapies are also featured in the issue.
The High-Tech Materials TOE provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various materials across industries. Some material technologies include lightweight materials, bio-based materials, ceramics, smart materials, fibers, nanomaterials, responsive materials, polymers, woven and non-woven materials, polymers and plastics and packaging materials.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
