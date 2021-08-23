Growth Opportunities in the Global Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints Market, Forecast to 2025

This study captures the market dynamics in the tabletop audio conferencing endpoints market, including the changing trends in the tabletop audio, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the adoption of different types of endpoints, and the forecast of endpoint revenue and unit shipments until 2025.

The report discusses the trends, forecasts, and market shares for the TDM/IP and USB audio conferencing endpoint sub-segments.



Further, the study provides recommendations for vendors in the tabletop audio conferencing endpoint market.In 2020, the total tabletop audio conferencing endpoint market sales reached $436.4 million, registering a growth of 2.9 percent. Despite the overall dampening impact that COVID-19 had on the total tabletop audio conferencing market, the USB audio endpoint segment was a bright spot driven by the robust adoption of speakerphones by remote workers; educators, and students as part of hybrid learning; and government that preferred to use audio/video bundles for effective administration amidst the lockdown. The USB endpoint segment garnered robust growth of 84.4 percent in revenue terms in 2020. On the other hand, the IP endpoint sub-segment faced a dramatic decline of 39.2 percent in revenue terms in 2020, backed by the slowing of the IP endpoint sales experienced by all leading vendors in this market. The USB audio endpoints will continue to see good demand in the forecast period, driven by the long-term remote working trend and increased preference for modular audio/video bundles in meeting rooms. This segment is experiencing a slew of new product launches that range from low-price to premium endpoints. On the other hand, the IP endpoint segment is expected to see a gradual recovery on account of enterprises’ return to office initiatives. The massive base of cloud users resulting from the pandemic and the meeting room reconfiguration initiatives undertaken by enterprises is expected to reinvigorate the demand for IP audio conferencing endpoints.

