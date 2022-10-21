Growth Opportunities in Geothermal Energy Generation, Green Hydrogen Production, and Li-Ion Battery Supply Chain Management 2022: Featuring Advanced Ionics, Northvolt, Quaise & More

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Geothermal Energy Generation, Green Hydrogen Production, and Li-Ion Battery Supply Chain Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This edition of the Energy & Power Systems (EPS) TOE features information on the use of groundbreaking gyrotrons based on high frequency drilling for the generation of geothermal energy that can be used in high end applications in industries. The TOE covers innovations based on the use of electrolysers based on waste heat recovery process for the generation of green hydrogen at very low costs.

The TOE additionally provides insights on the novel developments within blockchain to enable tokenization of energy utilities and carbon credit systems. The TOE provides latest innovations in the use of anion exchange membrane based electrolysis for large-scale green hydrogen production in a cost effective manner.

The TOE provides the latest insights on the use of proton exchange membrane based electrolysis and the use of solid state electrolytes in electrolyzers which enables enhanced green hydrogen production. Finally, the TOE also provides insights about the use of novel anode materials to increase Li-ion battery life cycle and the use of recycling technologies to close the loop on the battery supply chain management.



The Energy and Power Systems TOE provides insights on the latest advances in the broad range of technology related to the energy industry. The topics regularly presented range from energy storage technologies (solid-state batteries, solar chemical storage and other advanced energy storage devices) to non-renewable energy such as oil and gas. Special emphasis is given to emerging areas in the renewable sector such as photovoltaics, wind energy, and geothermal energy, and emerging alternative fuels such as hydrogen, syngas, ethanol and biofuels. The EPS TOE keeps clients abreast of the latest R&D developments at major corporate and academic research centers, provides competitor intelligence and helps create strategic alliances.



The Energy and Environment cluster provides global insights and intelligence on a wide variety of disruptive emerging technologies and platforms ranging from energy storage, advanced batteries, solar and wind energy, to unconventional oil, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and energy transmission.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Innovations in Geothermal Energy Generation, and Li-Ion Battery Supply Chain Management

Gyrotron High-Frequency Millimeter-Wave Beam In-Depth Drilling Technology for Geothermal Energy Generation

Value Proposition of Gyrotrons

Quaise - Investor Dashboard

Reliable Electrification Mesh-Grids for Off-Grid Communities

Okra Solar's Value Proposition

Okra Solar - Investor Dashboard

Next-Generation Electrolyzers for Industrial-Scale Production Plants

Advanced Ionics's Value Proposition

Advanced Ionics - Investor Dashboard

Blockchain-Enabled Energy Utility Service and Carbon-Credit Tokenization

Sinan Energy's Value Proposition

Sinan Energy - Investor Dashboard

Low-Cost Hydrocarbon Anion Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer for Heavy-Duty Industries

Versogen's Value Proposition

Versogen - Investor Dashboard

Proton Exchange Membrane (Pem)-Based Electrolyzer with a Scalable and Modular Design

Value Proposition of the Ohmium

Ohmium - Investor Dashboard

Large-Scale Anion Exchange Water Electrolyzer at Low Cost

Value Proposition of Anion Exchange Water Electrolyzer

Alchemr - Investor Dashboard

Solid-State Aem Electrolyzer Utilizing Novel Polymer Membrane

Value Proposition of Solid-State Aem Electrolyzer

Evoloh, Inc - Investor Dashboard

Silicon-Based Anode Material Improves Lithium-Ion Battery's Longevity

Value Proposition of Silicon-Based Anode Material

Advano - Investor Dashboard

Highly Recyclable Lithium-Ion Batteries to Improve Energy Storage and Battery Supply Chain Sustainability

Value Proposition of Highly Recyclable Lithium-Ion Batteries

Northvolt Ab - Investor Dashboard

2. Key Contacts

Companies Mentioned





Advanced Ionics

Advano

Alchemr

Evoloh, Inc

Northvolt Ab

Ohmium

Okra Solar

Quaise

Sinan Energy

Versogen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lgl7rk

