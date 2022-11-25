Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, Cloud, Data Management: Featuring Adva, Cortical.Io, Platform9 & More
Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, Cloud, Data Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of IT, Computing and Communications (ITCC) Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot of the emerging ICT led innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, Cloud and Data Management. This issue focuses on the application of information and communication technologies in alleviating the challenges faced across industry sectors in areas such as retail, healthcare, BFSI, and manufacturing.
ITCC TOE's mission is to investigate emerging wireless communication and computing technology areas including 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Big Data, cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, virtualization and the Internet of Things and their new applications; unearth new products and service offerings; highlight trends in the wireless networking, data management and computing spaces; provide updates on technology funding; evaluate intellectual property; follow technology transfer and solution deployment/integration; track development of standards and software; and report on legislative and policy issues and many more.
The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more. Our global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, we also closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, Cloud, Data Management
Natural-Language Understanding (Nlu) Solution to Analyze Complex Data
Cortical.Io Enables Efficient Meaning-Based Search, Extraction, and Classification
Cortical.Io - Investor Dashboard
Saas-Based Managed Kubernetes Platform for Private and Edge Clouds
Platform9 Enables Enterprises to Efficiently Build, Scale, and Operate Kubernetes Clusters
Platform9 - Investor Dashboard
AI-Driven Augmented Data Management Solution
Promethium's Solution Enables Faster Data-Driven Business Outcomes
Promethium - Investor Dashboard
Unified Data Analytics Platform
Databricks' Platform Helps Enterprises Build Digital Solutions More Rapidly and Efficiently
Databricks - Investor Dashboard
Self-Service Analytics Process Automation
Alteryx Automates the Discovery of Data Assets and Analytics Processes to Accelerate Business Outcomes
Alteryx - Investor Dashboard
Integratable Computer Systems for Autonomous Vehicles
Enables Safe and Efficient Driving for Commercial Vehicles and Heavy-Duty Vehicles
Aurora Innovation - Investor Dashboard
Offers a Machine Learning Platform to Provide Predictive Analytics
The Image Recognition and Data Labeling Tool is Easy to Integrate
Heartex - Investor Dashboard
Offers Sensors and Software for Asset Management
Offers Preventive Maintenance to Manufacturers
Tractian - Investor Dashboard
Offers Xr Spatial Web Platform
Users Can Discover Digital Content in the Vicinity Using Their Mobile Devices
Xrpanet - Investor Dashboard
Digital Twin of World That Overlays Digital Content Over the Physical World
3D Scanning Physical Environments for Hosting Augmented Reality
Sturfee - Investor Dashboard
Bidi Device Reduces Latency and Cost for Last Mile
Adva's Value Proposition Eliminates Assymetric Delays with Zero Footprint
Adva - Investor Dashboard
Overlay Network Solution Simplifies Multi-Cloud
Avesha's Value Proposition Provides Cni Agnostic Pd to Pod Communication
Avesha - Investor Dashboard
Assistive Robots Navigate Safely Indoors
Labrador Systems' Value Proposition Allows Routes for Picking Up and Delivering Items Autonomously
Labrador Systems - Investor Dashboard
Data Processing to Improve Patient Outcomes
Zimmer Biomet's Value Proposition Combines Real-Time Data and Ai to Provide Actionable Results
Zimmer Biomet - Investor Dashboard
