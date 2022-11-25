Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, Cloud, Data Management: Featuring Adva, Cortical.Io, Platform9 & More

Company Logo

This edition of IT, Computing and Communications (ITCC) Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot of the emerging ICT led innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, Cloud and Data Management. This issue focuses on the application of information and communication technologies in alleviating the challenges faced across industry sectors in areas such as retail, healthcare, BFSI, and manufacturing.



ITCC TOE's mission is to investigate emerging wireless communication and computing technology areas including 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Big Data, cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, virtualization and the Internet of Things and their new applications; unearth new products and service offerings; highlight trends in the wireless networking, data management and computing spaces; provide updates on technology funding; evaluate intellectual property; follow technology transfer and solution deployment/integration; track development of standards and software; and report on legislative and policy issues and many more.



The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more. Our global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, we also closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, Cloud, Data Management

Natural-Language Understanding (Nlu) Solution to Analyze Complex Data

Cortical.Io Enables Efficient Meaning-Based Search, Extraction, and Classification

Cortical.Io - Investor Dashboard

Saas-Based Managed Kubernetes Platform for Private and Edge Clouds

Platform9 Enables Enterprises to Efficiently Build, Scale, and Operate Kubernetes Clusters

Platform9 - Investor Dashboard

AI-Driven Augmented Data Management Solution

Promethium's Solution Enables Faster Data-Driven Business Outcomes

Promethium - Investor Dashboard

Unified Data Analytics Platform

Databricks' Platform Helps Enterprises Build Digital Solutions More Rapidly and Efficiently

Databricks - Investor Dashboard

Self-Service Analytics Process Automation

Alteryx Automates the Discovery of Data Assets and Analytics Processes to Accelerate Business Outcomes

Alteryx - Investor Dashboard

Integratable Computer Systems for Autonomous Vehicles

Enables Safe and Efficient Driving for Commercial Vehicles and Heavy-Duty Vehicles

Aurora Innovation - Investor Dashboard

Offers a Machine Learning Platform to Provide Predictive Analytics

The Image Recognition and Data Labeling Tool is Easy to Integrate

Heartex - Investor Dashboard

Offers Sensors and Software for Asset Management

Offers Preventive Maintenance to Manufacturers

Tractian - Investor Dashboard

Offers Xr Spatial Web Platform

Users Can Discover Digital Content in the Vicinity Using Their Mobile Devices

Xrpanet - Investor Dashboard

Digital Twin of World That Overlays Digital Content Over the Physical World

3D Scanning Physical Environments for Hosting Augmented Reality

Sturfee - Investor Dashboard

Bidi Device Reduces Latency and Cost for Last Mile

Adva's Value Proposition Eliminates Assymetric Delays with Zero Footprint

Adva - Investor Dashboard

Overlay Network Solution Simplifies Multi-Cloud

Avesha's Value Proposition Provides Cni Agnostic Pd to Pod Communication

Avesha - Investor Dashboard

Assistive Robots Navigate Safely Indoors

Labrador Systems' Value Proposition Allows Routes for Picking Up and Delivering Items Autonomously

Labrador Systems - Investor Dashboard

Data Processing to Improve Patient Outcomes

Zimmer Biomet's Value Proposition Combines Real-Time Data and Ai to Provide Actionable Results

Zimmer Biomet - Investor Dashboard

2. Key Contacts



