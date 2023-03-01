Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:ODBU) Revenue Forecasts By 23%

Celebrations may be in order for United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:ODBU) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

After this upgrade, United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust's dual analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$71m in 2023. This would be an okay 5.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$58m of revenue in 2023. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust, given the chunky increase in revenue forecasts.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 5.3% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 8.6% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 3.7% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. The analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analysts are clearly in love with United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as its declining profit margins. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other concerns we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

