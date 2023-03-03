Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) Revenue Forecasts By 17%

MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

After this upgrade, MAAS Group Holdings' six analysts are now forecasting revenues of AU$822m in 2023. This would be a sizeable 21% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing AU$705m of revenue in 2023. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around MAAS Group Holdings, given the solid increase in revenue forecasts.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

There was no particular change to the consensus price target of AU$3.85, with MAAS Group Holdings' latest outlook seemingly not enough to result in a change of valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on MAAS Group Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at AU$4.51 and the most bearish at AU$3.10 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The period to the end of 2023 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 46% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 44% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 6.6% annually. So it's pretty clear that MAAS Group Holdings is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. The analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at MAAS Group Holdings.

