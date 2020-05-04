Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) Revenue Forecasts By 11%

Celebrations may be in order for Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Trustmark's five analysts is for revenues of US$674m in 2020, which would reflect a meaningful 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to drop 17% to US$1.80 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$610m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.73 in 2020. The forecasts seem more optimistic now, with a solid increase in revenue and a small lift in earnings per share estimates.

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$26.75, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Trustmark, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$28.00 and the most bearish at US$25.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Trustmark is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Trustmark'sgrowth to accelerate, with the forecast 11% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.9% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.8% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Trustmark is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Trustmark.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Trustmark analysts - going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

