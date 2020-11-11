Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Revenue Forecasts By 22%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

After the upgrade, the consensus from ImmunoGen's ten analysts is for revenues of US$59m in 2021, which would reflect a stressful 36% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.73 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$48m and losses of US$0.78 per share in 2021. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

The consensus price target rose 14% to US$9.07, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values ImmunoGen at US$14.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$5.50. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 36%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 2.8% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 20% next year. It's pretty clear that ImmunoGen's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for next year, reflecting increased optimism around ImmunoGen's prospects. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at ImmunoGen.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple ImmunoGen analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

