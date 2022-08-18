Growth In Healthcare Information Technology Is Steering The Growth Of The Electronic Medical Records Market As Per The Business Research Company's Electronic Medical Records Global Market Report 2022

TBRC Business Research PVT LTD

TBRC’s market research report covers electronic medical records market size, electronic medical records market forecasts, major electronic medical records companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the electronic medical records market, growth in healthcare information technology is significantly driving the growth of the electronic medical records market in healthcare. Electronic medical records are one of the significant applications that can be created, managed, and accessed by authorized staff within one health care organization for providing prompt healthcare services electronically. The rapid growth of electronic medical records adoption needs more development and simpler applications that can be achieved through the advanced IT sector in the health care sector. According to the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-profit healthcare organization based in the USA, 2019, shows that 45% of US citizens think that electronic health records have improved the quality of care in the medical sector. Hence, growth in healthcare information technology is expected to propel the growth of electronic medical records in the healthcare market in the forecast period.



The global electronic medical records market share is expected to grow from $31.78 billion in 2021 to $34.3 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The global electronic medical records market growth is expected to reach $44.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) to predict EHR-based clinical outcomes is shaping the electronic medical records market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the robotic capacity of a computer to do activities that normally require human intelligence and judgment. EMR uses AI to analyze, display, and comprehend complicated medical and healthcare data in a way that mimics human behavior. For instance, in October 2021, Suki, a US-based AI-powered voice solutions for a healthcare company, launched a Windows version of Suki Assistant that provides an end-to-end voice-enabled clinical digital assistant. It uses AI to listen to and understand the words spoken by the doctor and translate them into a written form.

Major players in the electronic medical records market are AdvancedMD Inc., Allscripts Healthcare, Athenahealth, Cerner Corp, CureMD Healthcare, EClinicalWorks, Epic Systems, GE Healthcare, Greenway Health, McKesson Corporation, NextGen Healthcare Inc., GoodWill, IBM, Modernizing Medicine Inc., Neusoft, and PCCW Solution.

The global electronic medical records industry analysis is segmented by type into acute, ambulatory, post-acute; by product into client-server-based EHR, web-based HER; by mode of delivery into cloud based, on-premise model; business models into licensed software, technology resale, subscriptions, professional services, others; by application into e-prescription, practice management, referral management, patient management, population health management.

North America was the largest region in the electronic medical records market in 2021. The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global electronic medical records market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global electronic medical records market outlook are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

