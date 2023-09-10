If the grown-ups take back control, it really will be time to get worried

The former prime minister and Keir Starmer discussed the future at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change's conference in July - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Look out: the technocrats and self-styled moderates are back. In the Conservative Party, liberal centrists warn against fighting the culture war and tell their colleagues to learn to love immigration. In the Labour Party, Keir Starmer is purging the hard Left and making weekly calls to Tony Blair.

Among those used to getting their way – until the Brexit referendum, which they sought to thwart, and the 2019 election, which stopped them doing so – the relief is palpable. In the words of Janan Ganesh, the Financial Times columnist, “the UK has become pragmatic again”, now it has party leaders he calls “conscientious adults who know that government is about trade-offs and half-loaves”.

This is, for liberals, a tempting narrative. It allows the crises Britain has faced in the past decade and a half to be blamed not on their beloved centrist experts and technocrats, but on the supposed demagogues and populists who committed the cardinal sin of listening to the masses. Not that anybody ever wants to put it that way, of course. It is far better to mutter about misinformation, dark money and fascism than be honest about elite distaste for public opinion.

Examine the narrative of crises and blame for just a moment and it becomes obvious that the truth is far more complex than the notion that the adults are returning to clear up the mess of a political experiment resembling the Lord of the Flies.

Just this month, we learnt that the British economy recovered far more strongly during Covid than official statistics had previously shown. Using more reliable mortality statistics, we now also know that Britain performed better through the pandemic than critics had claimed. The idea that “plague island” was an outlier – as liberal critics claimed – was debunked. Fewer excess deaths than Italy and America, better growth than Germany or Spain: we were, broadly speaking, average in our performance.

The same is true with various other hysterical narratives. Boris Johnson was widely condemned for not joining the European Union vaccine programme, but Britain’s own initiative proved more successful. Rishi Sunak was pilloried for blocking the Scottish Government’s transgender law, with critics saying he was stoking the culture war and playing into the hands of Nicola Sturgeon. But Scottish opinion backed Sunak, the Nationalists backed down, and within a month Sturgeon announced she was retiring.

And what of the track record of the so-called grown-ups? Included in their number are those who took Britain into not one but two intractable, unwinnable wars. In Iraq, we were given the dodgy dossier and the claim that Saddam Hussein could deploy weapons of mass destruction against British forces within 45 minutes.

In Afghanistan, the defence secretary deployed British troops to Helmand, despite intelligence reports warning they would face fierce fighting, saying, “we would be perfectly happy to leave without firing one shot”.

The grown-ups deregulated the banks, dismantled the Bank of England’s oversight of the City, and ran a structural budget deficit. They let our manufacturing base wither, cosied up to China, and decided quaint concerns such as the trade deficit no longer mattered.

They wrote off technical education, hooked business on mass immigration, and passed the Human Rights Act. They gave us pension reforms which cut off investment in British equities, and funny money monetary policy, which inflated asset prices, hurt those with less, and slowed the circulation of money through the economy.

They decided against transitional immigration controls for central Europeans, reneged on their promise to hold a referendum on the European Constitution, eventually giving us one on the EU itself – before doing everything possible to overturn it.

The idea that technocracy means competence, or that centrism means common sense, is self-serving nonsense. It is, however, an old trick that has proved effective for many years. Those who belong to the centre, liberals say, stand for moderation, and those who “abandon” the centre-ground give in to extremists and ideologues, surrendering their right to hold power. But what is meant by the centre is in fact three different, contradictory, things.

First, the centre is taken to mean political moderation: a middle ground between Right and Left, in which experts pursue supposedly non-ideological, evidence-based policies. Second, the centre is used to mean majority, or mainstream opinion. And third, it is used to mean social and economic liberalism.

It is not difficult to see why liberals like to elide all three meanings. At once, their beliefs are deemed to be moderate, rejecting, as they say they do, more ideological alternatives. And popular, representing, as they claim, the beliefs of most voters. But this is nonsense. For as is now well-rehearsed, mainstream majority opinion actually lies slightly to the Left on economic questions like spending, and to the Right on issues of identity and culture – the precise opposite of social and economic liberalism.

And from the effects of mass immigration and the reality of global trade policies to the consequences of widespread low pay, we have seen how technocratic impact assessments – held up like holy scripture by many so-called centrists – are skewed by the ideological assumptions of their authors and the choice and availability of datasets included.

There is rarely a single “correct” answer in politics. Yet the greatest achievement of liberalism is the pretence of its neutrality and inevitability: the breathtaking claim that liberalism alone represents the world as it naturally is, not the world it has created, and that liberalism alone has the answers that others simply cannot provide.

To contest this claim is not to say that there is no place for experts, nor that liberals must always be wrong. But the idea that there is no alternative to liberal, technocratic presumptions – to mass immigration, for example, global free trade, a rehabilitative not punitive criminal justice system, and more – is simply not true.

On Right and Left, the answers to our problems lie in breaking out of our ideological box, not locking ourselves even more tightly within it.

