All Grown Up! Teresa and Joe Giudice's Second Eldest Daughter Gabriella Attends Prom

Teresa Giudice Instagram

Gabriella Giudice is all grown up!

On Thursday, the second eldest daughter of Teresa and Joe Giudice attended prom, which the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, excitedly documented on her Instagram Story.

As the 16-year-old got her hair and makeup done, Teresa exclaimed "Gabriella's getting ready for the prom" in a singsongy tone. "Gabriella you look so beautiful," she added.

While Gabriella continued getting glam, the proud mom told her daughter, "Wow! Oh my God, you look stunning," causing the teen to blush and playfully push her mother's camera away.

Teresa Giudice Instagram

In one of the final shots shared by Teresa, Gabriella posed happily with her prom date in her ruby red dress from Cocos Chateau Gowns. In a sweet sibling pic, Milania, 15, kissed her big sister on the cheek before the big dance.

Parents to four daughters, Teresa and her ex-husband also share Gia, 20, and Audriana, 11

RELATED: RHONJ Reunion: Teresa Giudice Says She and Her Daughters Sought Therapy After Her Divorce from Joe

Teresa Giudice Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When Gabriella turned 16 in October, Teresa threw her a birthday bash to ring in the milestone – with a prom-like party theme!

"You looked so absolutely beautiful last night celebrating & I'm in awe of you everyday," the RHONJ mainstay praised her daughter at the time. "You are so smart, kind, funny & dedicated to school and soccer, I can't wait to see the great things you do in the future!"

RELATED VIDEO: Teresa Giudice and Boyfriend Luis Enjoy Family Dinner with Her Ex-Husband Joe and Their Kids

Joe, 49 — who remained in Italy — also celebrated his daughter for her birthday, posting two video montages of baby photos of Gabriella, as well as a sweet note from "Daddy."

Story continues

"How can it be possible that you are sixteen years old? You were born with a smile on your face. You were born fierce, unbreakable, and a leader. I'm so proud what a beautiful, confident, smart, athletic, and most of all how caring you are. You shine in everything you do. Your sisters all look up to you," the father of four wrote.

The proud dad continued, "Gabriella always know how thankful and incredibly proud I am of you. I know I have been hard on you at times. I set high expectations that you sometimes feel are impossible to reach. You never ever disappointed us. We set those expectations because we want you to achieve everything you have ever wanted. I want all of your greatest dreams to come true. You deserve the absolute best that life has to offer. you helped mommy and me with your sisters so much and still do."

He then told his daughter that he wants her to "be confident always," even as she makes mistakes. "You have probably taught me more than I think I've taught you. You've taught me patie [sic]. You taught us never ever be late!!!! I admire your strength in everything we endured. You keep moving forward, never letting s--- drag you down," Joe said.

"I hope your birthday is everything you dreamed it could be," he ended his note. "Remember how loved you are. You are my sweet baby, your [sic] daddy's little girl, your sister's heroes. Happy Sweet 16 baby girl!"