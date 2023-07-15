Growing tired of rosé? These wines are the perfect replacement

Subtly perfumed whites and astringent reds are ideal summer drops - Ruby Martin

Are you starting to move slowly away from the rosé yet? Not completely, of course. But while the first, long-awaited days of summer scream for a bottle of vanishingly pale pink, as the season wears on, it no longer feels obligatory to crack one open. Look to where you find some of the best rosé – southern France, Greece and the islands of Corsica and Sardinia – and you will also find brilliant Mediterranean reds and whites.

These wines are often quite herbaceous. The white grape vermentino (or rolle, as it’s known in France) has a subtle perfume reminiscent of dried grass and meadow flowers. The reds often smell of dried thyme and bay, wild strawberries (rather than the boiled-sweet strawberry of many wines that offer this fruit as a tasting note) and the smell of hot, dusty ground. They may also have the astringency of tannins.

As I was reminded at a recent tasting, when a Sardinian red I love divided the tent like Marmite, such reds sometimes need a bit of context to be properly appreciated. By context, I mean food. If you’re eating salty, garlicky food, these wines come into their own. You don’t need a plateful – just the food you nibble when the first glass is poured makes all the difference. Maybe there’s a bowl of black olives, crisps or homemade aioli with a plate of crunchy vegetables.

These savoury foods can have the effect of making certain wines taste almost sweet and too obviously fruity. Pour a wine like Domaine de Torraccia Rouge 2018, Corsica, France (13%; yapp.co.uk, £18.25) and it’s a different story. This blend of grenache, nielluccio (aka sangiovese), sciacarello and syrah is medium-bodied; good to drink on its own but its cherry flavours and gently earthy notes come alive around garlic and herbs.

Such wines used to feel quite expensive – not poor value, but in a bracket most weren’t prepared to stretch to. The current price of Provence rosés has changed the optics on that. With well-known rosés like Miraval at £19 and Whispering Angel hovering around £20, paying £15 to £20 for a red with depth and gravity doesn’t feel such an indulgence. Also, they taste great with main courses like butterflied leg of lamb with anchovies, garlic and rosemary; chargrilled aubergine; ratatouille; or spatchcocked chicken with pangrattato.

Languedoc reds like Château Capitoul 2021, France (13%; Co-op, £8.50), a blend of syrah, grenache and carignan, have plenty of body and are easily found for less than a tenner. Reds made in Greece from the xinomavro grape are more transparent in texture, somewhere between pinot noir and nebbiolo, with a marked taste of strawberries. Good examples include Thymiopoulos Xinomavro Jeunes Vignes 2021, Greece (13%; The Wine Society, £13.50) and Atma Xinomavro 2021, Greece (13%; Waitrose, £11.99).

Meanwhile the grenache-based wines of the southern Rhône taste of confit fruits of the forest and carry with them the scents you find on a waft of warm air in Mediterranean scrubland. Finest Châteauneuf-du-Pape NV, France (14.5%; Tesco, £20) is an extremely good example. Don’t be put off by the fact that it’s non-vintage, it’s simply that the blend makes use of parcels of wine from the very good ’16 and ’17 vintages.

Try these...

Miraval Studio Blanc 2022, IGP Méditerranée, France

13%; Co-op, £13

I think this white, made from 100 per cent rolle, is better (and much cheaper) than the brand’s rosé. Think pear-blossom, dried grass and citrus.

La Bastide Blanche Bandol Rouge 2019, Provence, France

14.5%; Waitrose, £15.99

Red Bandol like this used to cost way more than ordinary Provence rosé. No longer. Notes of salami and herbes de Provence.

Filieri Cannonau di Sardegna 2021, Italy

14%; The Wine Society, £11.50

Cannonau is the name for grenache in Sardinia, and this unoaked red smells of ripe strawberry coulis and chalky dust.

