Growing up in Sudbury spurred scientist's interest in planets

Planetary scientist Sabine Stanley says that she didn’t know it at the time, but growing up in Sudbury was the ideal setting to reflect on the inner workings of Earth and other planets.

The Bloomberg distinguished professor of planetary physics at Johns Hopkins University spent a considerable part of her childhood and adolescence working in the family restaurant, the Trevi.

While her parents Italo and the late Christa Polano would have liked her to continue in the family business, Stanley’s eyes were set elsewhere — across the universe, in fact. This week, the Sudbury native launched her book What’s Hidden Inside Planets?

Published by Johns Hopkins University Press, the book weaves personal experience with scientific discovery to delve into the mysteries of Earth and other planets.

“When you’re trying to communicate science, you have to do it through storytelling,” Stanley said in an interview from Baltimore, Maryland. “I was fortunate that I had an experience growing up that I could relate directly to the book, so it seemed obvious to talk about Sudbury if we were going to talk about being inside planets because they are so related.”

She calls Sudbury a “geologist’s dream landscape” in the book, reflecting on the city’s formation 1.8 billion years ago and how it shaped her future profession. Stanley was surprised when she went to Harvard University for graduate school that colleagues were quite familiar with Sudbury. After introductions, the conversation quickly turned to shatter cones and other geological characteristics.

But Stanley says you don’t need a graduate degree to understand What’s Hidden Inside Planets? It was written for the general public, and anyone with an interest in planets and Earth.

Stanley’s enthusiasm for planetary science is palpable, which translates well into book format.

“We’re used to looking up at the stars and being filled with a sense of wonder, but I think we also sometimes need to look down at our feet and below them,” she said. “There are some amazing things happening in the interior of the Earth and it’s interesting to think about what those are because they have major effects on the surface.

"The reason why we have an atmosphere, the reason why we have volcanos, earthquakes, resources that people can mine, is all because of what happens inside the planet. I really wanted to bring that to life because it is a hidden part of the Earth we don’t think about because we can’t see it.”

The same analogy can be made when it comes to understanding human behaviour or health; knowing what is happening inside the human body is crucial for understanding what makes us tick. Coincidentally, Stanley said that many of the same techniques used to study the human body are similar to those used to study the interior of planets.

“If we care about climate change and finding new resources, we need to know about the inside of the Earth, as well,” she said.

Stanley’s current research focuses on the “coolest” new data about planets from missions or new observatories on Earth.

“Right now, there’s a new mission on Jupiter called the Juno mission and they’re sending back some amazing information about Jupiter’s magnetic and gravity fields which tells us about its interior,” said Stanley. “So, I’m working on that; it’s a really interesting project for me.

"The projects related to Earth right now are about finding new ways to investigate the magnetic waves of the Earth. The way we usually do this is to send up fairly sophisticated space craft to orbit the Earth and measure the magnetic field in high precision.

"But we actually found a novel new way to do this, where it turns out, all the communications satellites that are up there, they all have instruments on them that measure magnetic fields. They are used to figure out which direction they are pointing, they are not using them for science … but it turns out there are so many out there that we can use to get really good measurements of the Earth’s magnetic field.”

So, what is the end goal of studying planets? Is it to determine whether human life can be sustained elsewhere? Stanley says that is one of the goals.

“In our solar system, the only planet we know of that has life is Earth and we don’t really know why,” she said. “We need to understand the processes that go on in the interior of the planet to say what makes the Earth habitable.

"For example, now we know of over 5,000 exoplanets that are orbiting other stars right now. We question whether it is possible life formed on any of those planets. So, we need to look for: Is it important that we have a planet the size of Earth? Is it important that the temperature on the surface and all those things are determined by stuff going on inside the planet?

"We need to make those links from the interior of the planet and what it means for a planet to be habitable, in our search for life elsewhere.”

Stanley said NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is bringing back “amazing” data from the atmosphere from some of these exoplanets. She said that once you determine the composition of the atmosphere, you can link it to conditions on the surface and whether it is habitable or not.

Aside from being interviewed by media and podcasters to promote her book, Stanley has partnered with an educational group to develop a lesson plan for middle school students based on What’s Hidden Inside Planets? As well, she is collaborating with a group of artists, who have developed art inspired by the book. The final juried selection will travel across the U.S. as an art gallery installation.

“I think that art and science are so much more similar than people talk about,” said Sabine about the inspiration behind the collaboration. “First, I think art is incredibly important as a vehicle to bring science to the public. It’s beautiful and creative and a way to translate the complicated technical stuff we do in science to make it understandable to the general public.

"But I also think the process of the artist and the process of the scientist is very similar. When I think about what I do — I think of an idea, I focus on it for a very long time, with painstaking detail to get it to where I want — it really is a creative process.”

What’s Hidden Inside Planets is available through Amazon, Chapters Indigo and the University of Toronto Press.

Sudbury Star readers can access a 30 per cent discount off the book price by ordering through the publisher’s Canadian distributer, University of Toronto Press (UPT). Contact UPT customer service and mention the promo code JHCM. More info found at tinyurl.com/4yuv3nkc.

