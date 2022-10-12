Growing Preference of Organic Food Toppers for Pets to expand Cat Food Toppers Market and cross US$ 6,700.2 Million by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

India Cat Food Toppers Market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of ~8.5% during the forecast period. The U.S. cat food toppers market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of ~4.6% during 2022 -2032.

NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the sales in cat food toppers market is expected to surge with growing awareness of the ingredients used in pet food items. Cat owners are becoming increasingly aware of the health advantages of natural and organic cat food products, therefore, generating high demand for organic and natural cat food products. Cat owners also prefer food that is devoid of artificial colors and preservatives while also being nutritious for their cats.

Observing the rising trends for organic cat food products, the manufacturers are expanding their product portfolio to offer organic cat food products and to cater to the needs & requirements of cat owners. The manufacturers are heavily investing in research to develop superior quality and high nutritional organic cat toppers.

For instance, in 2021, The Honest Kitchen, a manufacturer of natural pet meals, toppers, treats, and vitamins, launched a 100% human-grade cat food portfolio. The new product line includes dehydrated, dry, and wet feeds that are comprehensive and balanced. Along with this, they also introduced toppers, snacks, and a hydration booster. The company made the limited number of items currently available at independent supply stores, websites, and approved e-commerce distributors.

Further, the global cat food toppers market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over ~8.7% during the forecast period of 2022-2032, and it is estimated to be valued at US$ ~6,700.2 Mn by the end of 2032.

Key Takeaways from the Cat Food Toppers Market Study

  • North America and Europe together are expected to hold a share of around 66.0% in the global cat food toppers market.

  • Based on product type, dry topper segment is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period.

  • In terms of packaging type, pouches and bags will collectively witness high demand in the global cat food toppers market.

  • Based on sales channel, the sales from hypermarkets and supermarkets segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~6.5% during the forecast period.

  • Online retails segment is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of ~11.3% in cat food toppers market.

“Cat food topper manufacturers are formulating strategies and sales channels for the expansion of their product line to cater to all types of cat breed requirements. Key players are focusing on innovation in product portfolio to improve the shelf life and for the customisation of the product.” Says an FMI analyst.

Who is winning?

Leading manufacturers of cat food toppers are focused on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches that have driven sales growth of cat food toppers market globally.

Major players present in the cat food toppers market Stella & Chewy's, The Honest Kitchen, Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., Nature’s Variety, Merrick Pet Care, Inc., Castor & Pollux Natural Petworks, Mars Incorporated, Only Natural Pet, Petco Animal Supplies, Inc. (WholeHearted), Applaws Natural Cat and Dog and Cat Food, and Tiki Pets among others.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global cat food toppers market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the cat food toppers market based on product type (dry topper and wet topper), packaging type (pouches, bags, can, and bottle & jars), packaging size (0-10, 10-20, and above 20), life stage (kitten & adult), sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, pet specialty stores, independent grocery retailers, drugstores, online retailers, and others) across seven major regions.

