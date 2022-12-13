Growing Popularity of Functional Foods Among Health-Conscious Consumers to Steer Insoluble Dietary Fiber Market Past US$ 6.6 Billion by 2033

·7 min read
Fact.MR’s latest market survey offers a full-scale analysis of insoluble dietary fiber market by studying various growth shaping factors including drivers, restraints, trends, end user demand, and opportunities. The report uses both primary and secondary research methodologies to identify new opportunities across various segments including product type, source, application, and region.

Rockville, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global insoluble dietary fiber market size is expected to reach US$ 2.8 Billion in 2023 and further grow at a robust CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2023-2033). Overall sales of insoluble dietary fibers are anticipated to generate a total revenue of US$ 6.6 billion by 2033.

The insoluble dietary fiber market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for functional foods coupled with increasing consumer health and nutrition awareness.

Similarly, rising incidence of health problems such as coronary heart disease, obesity, gastrointestinal disorders, cholesterol, and diabetes are expected to boost the market demand for insoluble fiber during the forecast period.

In recent years, insoluble dietary fiber has gained wider popularity across industries like dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and pet food due to their various health benefits. This type of fiber promotes the movement of material through the digestive system and is thus being extensively incorporated into a wide range of products.

Various studies have revealed that consumption of insoluble dietary fiber helps in reducing the chances of developing health conditions such as diabetes, obesity, constipation, etc. As a result, these fibers have gained immense traction across the world, thereby providing a strong thrust to the global insoluble dietary fiber market.

Leading manufacturers of insoluble dietary fibers are rigorously investing in research and development to widen the application area of insoluble dietary fibers. They are focused on developing new insoluble dietary fiber supplements that could potentially witness high demand from people suffering from obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders.

Similarly, government initiatives to promote public health and increased availability of dietary supplements and high-fiber foods will boost the global insoluble dietary fiber industry during the forthcoming decade.

Additionally, growth in the insoluble fiber market will be driven by increasing usage of these fibers in the thriving bakery industry and rising demand for ready-to-eat products. Insoluble fibers can reduce the risk of colon cancer and irritable bowel syndrome, relieve constipation, promote intestinal health, and help in maintaining a healthy weight. Hence, industries like bakery, dietary supplements, and pet food are increasingly incorporating insoluble dietary fibers in their products.

Innovations in the applications of cellulose and cellulose derivatives, such as controlled-release and taste-masking agents, are driving increased adoption of sustained-release tablets and capsules. Increasing demand for biodegradable cellulose fibers due to increasing environmental concerns is emerging as a key trend shaping the market development.

Demand is anticipated to remain high for lignin during the forecast period, making it the top selling product type. Rising usage of lignin in processed foods, dietary supplements, and pet food due to its high rate of metabolism is expected to drive demand for lignin over the coming years. Similarly, the ability of lignin to reduce oxidation and replace eggs in bakery products is also likely to propel its popularity over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways:

  • Based on product type, lignin segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR over the projected period.

  • North America insoluble dietary fiber market is projected to expand at 6.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

  • Currently, the U.S. accounts for over 60% share of the North America insoluble dietary fiber market.

  • China holds nearly 30% of the market share in the APAC insoluble dietary fiber market.

  • With rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, demand for insoluble dietary fibers across Japan is poised to surge at a robust pace through 2033.

Growth Drivers:

  • Rising consumption of functional food products as well as supplements is a key factor driving the insoluble dietary fiber industry forward.

  • Growing consumer awareness of healthy lifestyles and ongoing research based on insoluble fibers are expected to help the market thrive swiftly over the next ten years.

  • Introduction of novel products with enhanced functionality, especially by start-ups will elevate demand during the forecast period.

Restraints:

  • Several harmful effects including abdominal bloating and cramping associated with excessive consumption of insoluble dietary fibers is restraining the development.

  • Presence of stringent norms in the pharmaceutical industry is also likely to limit the use of insoluble dietary fibers during the forthcoming decade.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the market are predicted to witness lucrative growth opportunities in the forthcoming decade. As a result, they are constantly upgrading their product portfolios by launching novel products and investing in research and development. For instance,

  • In June 2020, Ingredion Incorporated launched NOVELOSE 3490, an insoluble dietary fiber derived from tapioca and classified as a type 4 resistant starch. The new product is intended to be used in a wide range of bakery and snack applications.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • Ingredion Incorporated

  • SunOpta

  • Tate & Lyle PLC

  • Cargill Incorporated

  • TIC GUMS Inc.

  • J. Rettenmaier & Sohne Gmbh & Co.

  • Südzucker Ag

  • Grain Processing Corporation

  • Unipektin Ingredients AG

  • Solvaira Specialties

  • Roquette Frères

  • du Pont de Nemours and Company

More Valuable Insights on Insoluble Dietary Fiber Market
In its latest research, Fact.MR reveals the key factors driving the growth of the insoluble dietary fiber market during the forecast period. The study provides an in-depth study of the opportunities and growth drivers anticipated to increase the revenue of the insoluble dietary fiber market through segmentation as follows:

Product Type:

  • Hemicellulose

  • Cellulose

  • Fiber/Bran

  • Resistant Starch

  • Lignin

  • Chitosan & Chitin

  • Others

Source:

  • Legumes

  • Grains & Cereals

  • Vegetables

  • Others

  • Fruits

    • Citrus Fruits

    • Exotic Fruits

    • Others

Application:

  • Beverages & Functional Food

  • Dietary Supplements & Pharmaceuticals

  • Pet Food

  • Others

Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Insoluble Dietary Fiber Market Report

  • What will be the demand outlook for the insoluble dietary fiber market during the forecast period?

  • Which are the challenges faced in the insoluble dietary fiber market?

  • Which region will lead the growth in the insoluble dietary fiber market during 2022-2032?

  • What is the projected market valuation of the insoluble dietary fiber market in 2032?

  • Which are the products driving the insoluble dietary fiber market during 2022-2032?

  • Which end user will generate maximum revenue insoluble dietary fiber market?

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Food & Beverages Domain

Softgels Dietary Supplements Market: The global softgel dietary supplement market is estimated to reach US$ 8.03 billion by 2022. Sales of softgel dietary supplements are expected to increase at a significant CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2022-2032, reaching a valuation of US$ 15.8 billion. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing awareness about preventive healthcare, and growing trend of clean label ingredients are some of the key factors driving demand for softgel dietary supplements.

Liquid Dietary Supplements Market: The liquid dietary supplements market size is expected to reach US$ 42.1 billion in 2022 and further grow at 8.22% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Overall sales of liquid dietary supplements are projected to total a market valuation of US$ 93 billion by the end of 2032. Rising consumer awareness of personal health and well-being, increasing investments in research and development, and introduction of novel products are some of the trends shaping the growth in the market.

Powder Dietary Supplements Market: Fact.MR predicts the global powdered dietary supplements market size to increase from US$ 35.9 billion in 2022 to US$ 75.2 billion by the end of 2032. Overall demand for powder dietary supplements is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the next decade. Rising health awareness, growing popularity of personalized nutrition, and supportive government initiatives is likely to boost the uptake of nutritional supplements.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

 


