Growing pains: China’s faltering economy tests leadership’s nerve

Vincent Ni
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Xinhua/Rex/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Xinhua/Rex/Shutterstock

On his tour of the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen last week, Li Keqiang, the premier, tried to send some positive energy at a time many citizens have been complaining of economic hardship.

“China’s opening will continue. The Yellow river and the Yangtze river will not flow backward,” Li said, striking an upbeat tone while visiting Yantian Port, a gateway to Europe and North America, two of China’s biggest markets.

“The waters of Yantian Port will also flow incessantly, and not only will continue to maintain your advantages, but also expand your advantages,” Li added. Yet last year, the traffic was far from incessant: Covid rules shut the port, delaying deliveries over Christmas. This spring, similar restrictions forced vessels to queue to enter.

Since the start of this year, China’s insistence on a zero-Covid policy has caused much inconvenience and uncertainty for its people and the struggling economy, prompting grave concerns inside the country about what comes next.

“The property sector is ailing, investments are all falling, and people are saving rather than spending,” says Hong Hao, a prominent market analyst whose social media account was censored this year after downbeat remarks about the economic outlook.

Hong highlights three big headaches for Beijing policymakers: Covid, property and troubling relations with major western countries. “But there are obstacles all over the place really, and it’s hard to discern which one is the biggest.”

These stumbling blocks will almost certainly lead to China missing its own economic growth target of “around 5.5%” this year, which Li set in March. In another worrying development, the July unemployment rate among 16- to 24-year-olds reached a record 19.9%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

So much so, a recent politburo meeting chaired by the president, Xi Jinping, omitted any mention of a GDP goal, instead suggesting the country should “stabilise employment and prices, maintain economic operations within a reasonable range, and strive to achieve the best possible results”.

The worries expressed inside China are palpable, though there is also consensus that if its growth model does not reform, the economy will soon run out of the steam. But any change – for example through Beijing’s tough policies for the property sector announced in 2020 – would result in major disruption, at least in the short-to-near term. In other words, Beijing is facing a real policy dilemma.

“The two fundamental problems for China are a natural growth slowdown and improving its regulatory environment,” says Nancy Qian, an economics professor at Northwestern University in Chicago. “Both are standard growing pains as the economy grows from a low-income to a higher-middle-income one.”

Qian says China’s growth is slowing and will plateau because it has reached limits set by its fundamentals. “One cannot reduce unemployment without creating new jobs. But how can there be new jobs if existing firms don’t make more money? And many firms, like the real-estate firms and construction industry in trouble today, have been doing much worse than we thought.”

The bad economic performance may be unavoidable, but it has real social – and potentially political – consequences. This is particularly the case for a system without the safety valve of elections.

Last month, it emerged that hundreds of homebuyers across the country were huddling together to refuse payments on mortgages on homes left unfinished by developers. On social media, angry buyers discussed ways to attract the government’s attention in order to put pressure on “greedy and dishonest developers”.

Sensing a social crisis in the making, Beijing quickly came up with measures to smooth out the tensions and aid the property sector – which accounts for 25% of the Chinese economy. Some local officials produced novel ideas, such as encouraging party members to lead the buying spree.

“I hope that today all comrades will take the lead in buying property,” Deng Bibo, a county party secretary in Hunan province, urged in a viral video this week. “Buy one property, then buy a second one. If you purchased a second one already, then buy a third. Bought a third? Then buy your fourth.”

Qian says the real-estate crisis is one example of the difficulty of maturing the regulatory system for a rapidly growing economy. Chinese watchdogs and policymakers have known for a while that huge property firms such as Evergrande were borrowing a lot. It worked as long as the economy was growing. But at some point the music stops.

Now China is stuck in a vicious circle. “The faster the slowdown, the bigger the problem,” says Qian. “The less trust consumers have in the economy, the less willing they are to keep paying for incomplete housing, and the bigger the problem. The faster the slowdown, the less trust consumers have.”

Related: Billionaire Xiao Jianhua jailed for 13 years in China

China’s domestic trouble also has an international dimension. What was once “the world’s factory” is now entangled in geopolitical battles with many western markets. Last month, Tony Danker, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, said UK companies were already rethinking their operations in anticipation of the UK’s decoupling with China.

But, perhaps the biggest elephant in the room in China’s economy today is politics, analysts say. In one of Li’s videos during his Shenzhen tour, he was heard likening reforming and opening China to “blazing a trail of blood”. But soon after it was uploaded to Chinese social media, users began to report they were no longer able to view it.

“After users’ complaints and following the platform’s examination, this video touched on political and current affairs content that was not qualified to publish,” the error message read.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Tatis Jr.'s absence highlights baseball's ever-growing capacity for self-sabotage

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. earned an 80-game suspension last week after testing positive for a steroid called Clostebol, and he says he flunked the drug test because of the ointment he used to treat ringworm. As performance-enhancing drug excuses go, it beats Shelby Houlihan's tainted burrito defence. Meat from roided-up hogs doesn't permeate

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • Allegations of Oilers owner Daryl Katz paying underage ballerina for sex dropped

    Allegations that Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz paid an underage ballerina for sex have been dropped from a U.S. civil suit.