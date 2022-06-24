Growing Number of CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030, mTOR Inhibitors Market Size to USD 9,445 Mn by 2030 Report By Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global mTOR Inhibitors Market size accounted for USD 6,498 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 9,445 Mn by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) is known as a protein kinase, which controls growth factors that accelerate cell growth, metabolism, survival, and immunity. The mTOR pathway is more active in certain cancers. Inhibitors of the mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) are used to treat renal cancer and are being researched for use in other types of cancer. When mTOR inhibitors are merged with other chemotherapy agents, the benefits are greater.

Growing incidences of cancer are the primary factor that is expanding the mTOR inhibitors market revenue. The American Cancer Society estimates, states that almost 1.9 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed in 2021. Males are most likely to develop prostate cancer, followed by lung and colorectal cancers. Breast, lung, and colorectal cancers are the most common in women. In addition, the rising prevalence of kidney transplantation due to organ shortage is one of the leading trends in the mTOR inhibitors market. According to National Kidney Foundation statistics, each month, over 3,000 new patients are added to the kidney waiting list, whereas 13 people die per day while waiting for a life-saving kidney transplant.

COVID-19 Impact on mTOR Inhibitors Industry

The COVID-19 outbreak negatively impacted the mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) inhibitors market revenue. This was due to the implementation of strict lockdown and isolation regulations around the world. In addition, many of the cancer treatments, organ transplants, and other treatments that surged the mTOR inhibitors market revenue were halted due to the rapid spread of coronavirus. This factor was also responsible for a significant drop in sales during the pandemic. Furthermore, the restrictions complicated disease management even more and caused postponements in the import & export for mTOR inhibitors drugs because the entire supply chain was disrupted, negatively impacting the market.

Global mTOR Inhibitors Market Growth Factors

The global mTOR inhibitors market is primarily driven by factors such as an increase in cancer cases, an increase in chronic disorders, and an increase in the elderly population. However, the high cost of drugs and the lack of novel treatments are expected to stifle market growth. Furthermore, rising R&D investments, as well as rapid technological advancements in medical technologies, are expected to generate numerous growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe.

mTOR Inhibitors Market Segmentation

The global mTOR inhibitors market has been segmented based on product type, indication, route of administration, end-users, distribution channel, and region. Based on the product type, the market is divided into rapamune, afinitor, torisel, zortress, and others. Among them, the rapamune segment held a significant mTOR inhibitors market share.

Based on the indication, the market is split into oncology, immunosuppressant, organ transplantation, and others. Out of these, the organ transplantation segment is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate all through the forecast 2022 – 2030. Meanwhile, the oncology and immunosuppressant segment achieved considerable market share in 2021.

By route of administration, the market is divided into oral and intravenous. Among them, the oral segment has achieved significant demand. However, the intravenous route of administration is likely to obtain a noteworthy CAGR during the projected period.

Based on end-user, the market is segregated into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. The hospital segment accounted for a majority of the share, whereas specialty clinics are anticipated to grow with a considerable growth rate.

Furthermore, by distribution channel, the market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacy is one of the leading segments with respect to market share while the online pharmacy is expected to grow at a noteworthy rate.

mTOR Inhibitors Market Regional Overview

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global mTOR inhibitors market. Based on the regional classification, the North America region accumulated the maximum market share throughout the forecasted timeframe. The high growth in the region is credited to the factors such as rising research & development activities, the existence of key players, and the presence of advanced healthcare facilities. In addition to that, the rising number of product launches in this region is also expected to drive the demand. For example, NATCO Pharma Limited announced in October 2021 that its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. had launched the Everolimus 10mg Tablets (generic for Afinitor) in the United States market.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast timeframe. The region's rapid growth can be attributed to the region's high prevalence of cancer cases and the availability of generic drugs.

mTOR Inhibitors Market Players

Key mTOR inhibitors companies covered in the report are AbbVie Inc., Accord Healthcare, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Merck & Co Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The Global Oral HIV Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.1% from 2020 to 2027 and projected to reach the market value of around USD 2,944.5 Million by 2027.

The Global Scleroderma Therapeutics Market is forecasted to grow at striking CAGR around 6.4% over the forecast time frame and reach around USD 3.8 billion by 2026.

The World-Wide Anticoagulants Market is expected to garner USD 39 billion by 2026 and the market is expected to register CAGR growth over 7.9% during the next eight years.

