‘They’re growing.’ Lexington Sporting Club explores potential in loss to Louisville City.

Lexington Sporting Club’s third-ever match as an established organization presented the team with an important opportunity to further find its footing.

On Wednesday evening, in the second round of the 108th Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, LSC fell 1-0 to perennial USL Championship power Louisville City FC at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville.

The single-elimination tournament is open to any and all professional and amateur United States Soccer Federation teams. LSC (0-3-0) didn’t have much to lose, but the club surely had a whole lot to gain. And, according to head coach Sam Stockley, there was plenty to appreciate about his team’s fight.

“The performance was very good,” Stockley said. “The performance is pleasing. I keep saying it, but I know we need to turn these into wins and we will with this group. The one thing I love about this group is as you can see, when we went a goal down I felt we actually kicked on again and started to get more in the game. And they never give up and they always respond.”

Originally slated to begin at 7 p.m., the start was delayed because of thunderstorms and a tornado warning in the area. By 7:33 p.m. the danger had passed but the match was played in on-and-off showers on a slick field.

There were zero “cupsets,” as they’re called, in the first round of the U.S. Open Cup. However, following a surprisingly scoreless first half, it looked entirely possible that LSC could pull off the first of the year.

In the first 45 minutes, there was only one shot on target combined. LSC goalkeeper Austin Causey, son of retired Major League Soccer goalkeeper Jeff Causey, blocked the attempt from Lou City (3-2-0).

“I felt Causey was fantastic,” Stockley said. “I thought Austin made a fantastic save in the first half. You know, he’s been quality. … You know, his distribution’s on point and he made some big saves for us. Just disappointed we couldn’t get him a clean sheet that he deserved today.”

Lou City won the battle of possession, claiming 57.3% of the match. The home team also outshot LSC, with a 13-5 total shots on goal differential, and won six corners to Lexington Sporting Club’s three.

Story continues

Sean Totsch, Lou City’s all-time leader in minutes played, scored what would be the winning goal in the 69th minute. A header off a corner from Paolo Del Piccolo.

Tuck it in Totsch!!!



It's @Tophcity off the set piece for the lead over Lexington in the @opencup! pic.twitter.com/pP6lwgaVYr — Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) April 6, 2023

This match, just weeks before the Kentucky Derby brings spectators from all over the world to Louisville for Thoroughbred racing, has been coined the “Kentucky Darby.” When asked about the start of a new rivalry, Lou City head coach Danny Cruz spoke about the importance of LSC as a new soccer presence in the state.

“I think first and foremost,” Cruz said. “What they’re doing there is building a community. Another opportunity for them to grow the game here in this state, which is fantastic. I think they’re doing a great job over there, and …tonight I thought they were solid. I thought they were organized. But I do believe that it can continue to grow in this state, and they’re a great addition to the community.”

Lexington Sporting Club’s Charlie Machell, left, and Paolo DelPiccolo exchanged greetings at Wednesday night’s U.S. Open Cup match at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville.

Lexington Sporting Club’s Tate Robertson (2) tried to win a ball against Louisville City’s Amadou Dia on Wednesday night. LSC plays its home opener Saturday night in Georgetown.

Wednesday’s loss marks Lexington Sporting Club’s third straight to start its inaugural season, each of them providing a “first.” First match, first road game, first opportunity to play a team in a higher tier of professional soccer.

LSC’s first season hasn’t yet yielded the desired results, but Stockley is confident in what the organization is building and is grateful for his players’ willingness to buy in.

“It’s all I’ve asked for out of these guys,” Stockley said. “You can’t buy culture. You know, it’s not something that you can do. You have to grow it and you have to earn the culture. And these guys have been bought in from day one.

“We pulled them from all over the country, all over the world. We’ve given them a style that we want to play in possession. ... We constantly tell them we’re trying to stretch them and they’re feeling uncomfortable, but they’re growing.

“And it just goes to show you know they will never give up. It’s part of who we are that stems from our ownership. It stems from who we are at Lexington Sporting Club, our community that will go for 90, 93 minutes, and we’ll continue to do that every single game. I can guarantee that. We might not always get the results, but the performance, the hard work and the attitude is always there and I’ll never knock those boys for that.”

Next match

Forward Madison at Lexington Sporting Club

What: Home opener

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Toyota Stadium in Georgetown

Tickets: https://www.lexsporting.com/tickets

TV: ESPN Plus (online only)

Pro soccer in Central Kentucky ‘a win for everybody’ if owner’s long-term vision kicks in

‘Big on doing things right.’ What will game-day experience be like for Lexington SC?

Meet every player on Lexington Sporting Club’s inaugural roster for USL League One season

Who will Lexington SC play this season? What to know about other USL League One teams.

Lexington Sporting Club unveils 2023 home uniforms for inaugural USL League One season

Q and A: Sam Stockley discusses present and future aspirations for Lexington Sporting Club

Where to watch, how to follow Lexington Sporting Club during inaugural USL League One season