Ida landfalls in Louisiana as extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida came ashore as an extremely dangerous, high-end Category 4 storm Sunday afternoon. Forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) are warning of "catastrophic" storm surge, damaging winds and flooding rains as it continues to move further inland. More on the storm’s impacts through early this week, below.

IDA COMES ASHORE AS EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE

The Gulf of Mexico's warm waters fostered the rapid intensification of Ida, which made landfall early Sunday afternoon as an extremely hazardous, major Category 4 hurricane.

It came ashore around 11:55 a.m. CDT near Port Fourchon, La., with maximum sustained winds of 240 km/h and a minimum central pressure of 930 mb (27.46 inches), according to the NHC. Ida is currently 25 km south-southeast of Grand Isle, La.

hiii (1)

MUST SEE: A hurricane in Louisiana is a threat that keeps meteorologists awake at night

Now that Ida has made landfall, rapid weakening is expected. It is then forecast to move well inland over portions of Louisiana and western Mississippi Monday and Monday night, and move across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday.

IdaTrack

LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE AND DESTRUCTIVE WINDS EXPECTED

Hurricane Ida’s strong winds, storm surge, flooding rains, and tornadoes will have a wide reach that affects communities far away from the point of landfall.

The NHC is warning of "catastrophic" storm surge, damaging winds and flooding rains as it continues to move farther inland. Strong winds will stretch well inland, potentially leading to widespread damage and power outages across the region.

STAY PREPARED: Hurricane Preparedness: What you need in your kit

A storm surge as deep as 4.87 above ground level is possible from Port Fourchon, La., to the mouth of the Mississippi River if the hurricane makes landfall at high tide. A dangerous and potentially life-threatening storm surge is possible as far west as southwestern Louisiana and as far east as the Alabama/Florida state line.

Story continues

stormsureg

"The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves," the NHC warns.

Storm surge is seawater pushed inland by a tropical system’s strong and persistent winds. This kind of flooding is a significant threat to life and property whenever a hurricane makes landfall. The deepest storm surge is likely east of the hurricane’s path as it makes landfall.

Heavy rainfall from Ida will begin to impact the southeastern Louisiana coast Sunday morning, moving northeast into the lower Mississippi Valley later Sunday into Monday. Total rainfall amounts of 250-450 mm, with isolated maximum amounts of 600 mm are possible across southeast Louisiana and far southern Mississippi through Monday. This is likely to result in life-threatening flash and urban flooding, and significant riverine flooding impacts.

Ida is forecast to turn to the northeast early Monday and track across the middle Tennessee Valley and Ohio Valley through Wednesday, producing a wide range of rainfall totals.

Coastal Alabama to the far western Florida panhandle will see 125-250 mm, with isolated maximum amounts of 375 mm, Sunday through Tuesday morning, central Mississippi will get 100-200 mm, with isolated maximum amounts of 300 mm, through Monday night, middle Tennessee Valley to the Ohio Valley to get 75-150 mm, with isolated higher amounts, Tuesday into Wednesday.

IdaRain

"These rainfall totals will result in considerable flash and riverine flooding," the NHC says.

Tornadoes will be most likely through Monday over southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. A few tornadoes are also possible farther north across much of Mississippi and Alabama on Monday.

Hurricane Ida is on track to hit the northern Gulf Coast at a sensitive time. Sunday is the 16-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall in Louisiana and Mississippi. The historic storm’s flooding and aftermath killed more than 1,800 people in the area, leaving an indelible mark on the region’s residents.

A LOOK AT THREE HISTORICAL, DEVASTATING U.S. GULF COAST LANDFALLING-HURRICANES

Click here to view the video

THE GULF COAST IS EXTREMELY VULNERABLE TO STORM SURGE

"This is a potential disaster in the making for the Gulf of Mexico," says Tyler Hamilton, a meteorologist at The Weather Network. "This is a worst-case scenario to get an intensifying hurricane as it approaches the Gulf states," Hamilton added.

The northern Gulf Coast is a vulnerable spot for a strong hurricane to make landfall. The region has a long history of major hurricane landfalls, including Camille in 1969 and Katrina in 2005.

landfalls

One of the greatest threats from any storm to hit this region is storm surge. The terrain of the Gulf Coast makes this region extremely susceptible to storm surge.

For example, much of Louisiana’s coastline consists of flat swamps, marshes, and beaches. This terrain offers little resistance to a storm surge, allowing seawater to push many kilometres inland from the coast.

The predicted path of the storm is particularly concerning for New Orleans, La. The majority of neighbourhoods there reside at or below sea level, leaving the city prone to flooding from both storm surge and heavy rainfall.

STORM WILL TAX REGION’S MEDICAL RESOURCES AMID SPIKE IN VIRUS CASES

Making matters worse, the southern United States is in the midst of a sharp spike in coronavirus cases. Hundreds of thousands of new cases have been reported across the region in the past few weeks.

TSIdaCovidCases

Many hospitals across the southern states are overwhelmed by the influx of coronavirus patients. The New York Times reported last week that there were no intensive care beds left in the entire state of Alabama on August 18, a reflection of the dire situation in this part of the U.S. This storm and its potential aftermath could further stretch medical workers and resources to their limits.

Thumbnail courtesy of NOAA.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest on Hurricane Ida.