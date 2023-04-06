Growing Demand for Sustainable Agriculture Drives Soil Fertility Testing Market to Reach US$ 2.28 billion by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research

New York, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Soil Fertility Testing Market was valued at US$ 1.16 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 2.28 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing demand for food, coupled with the decreasing availability of arable land. Additionally, government initiatives to promote sustainable agriculture practices have further boosted the market growth.



Soil fertility testing is an important process used to determine the nutrient content and overall health of soil. The soil fertility testing market has been growing in recent years due to the increased demand for higher crop yields and the need for sustainable agriculture. This report will analyze the soil fertility testing market, including the current market size, trends, and future growth potential.

Testing Methods:

Soil fertility testing can be conducted using different methods, including chemical testing, physical testing, and biological testing. Chemical testing is the most commonly used method and involves analyzing soil samples for nutrient levels, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. Physical testing involves analyzing soil properties such as texture, structure, and water-holding capacity. Biological testing involves analyzing soil microorganisms and their impact on soil health.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for high-quality and sustainable agriculture : The global population is growing, and with it, the demand for food. To meet this demand, farmers are increasingly focusing on producing high-quality crops that are sustainable and environmentally friendly. Soil fertility testing helps farmers to achieve this goal by providing them with the information they need to optimize crop growth and minimize waste.

Growing awareness about the importance of soil health : Farmers are becoming more aware of the importance of soil health and the impact of soil fertility on crop yields and quality. Soil fertility testing is a key tool in assessing soil health and identifying any nutrient deficiencies that may be affecting crop growth.

Government support and regulations : Governments around the world are increasingly supporting sustainable agriculture practices and providing incentives to farmers to adopt these practices. This is driving the growth of the soil fertility testing market, as farmers seek to comply with regulations and take advantage of government programs.

Advancements in technology : Advancements in technology are making soil fertility testing more accurate and efficient. For example, remote sensing technology allows farmers to monitor soil health from a distance, while precision agriculture techniques enable farmers to target specific areas of their fields for fertilization.

Economic factors: Economic factors such as changes in commodity prices, trade policies, and currency fluctuations can impact the growth of the soil fertility testing market. These factors can influence farmers' decisions about when and how much to invest in soil fertility testing.

The key players operating in the soil fertility testing market include SGS SA, Eurofins Agri Testing, ALS Ltd, BUREAU VERITAS, AgroLab, Actlabs, A & L Great Lakes, Waters Agricultural Laboratories, Inc., Polytest Laboratories, Crop Nutrition Laboratory Services Ltd., Duraroot, AgroCares technology, Kinsey Ag Services

Applications Insights:

Soil fertility testing is used in various applications, including agriculture, horticulture, and forestry. In agriculture, soil fertility testing is used to determine the nutrient content of the soil and to make recommendations for fertilizer application. In horticulture, soil fertility testing is used to determine the nutrient content of the soil and to make recommendations for plant nutrition. In forestry, soil fertility testing is used to determine the nutrient content of the soil and to make recommendations for tree nutrition.

Regional Analysis:

North America is the largest market for soil fertility testing, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The North American market is driven by the increasing demand for high-quality crops and the need for sustainable agriculture practices. The European market is driven by government initiatives to promote sustainable agriculture practices. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for food and the need for sustainable agriculture practices.

Recent Developments

In March 2021 , Eurofins Scientific announced the acquisition of Agro-Analyse GmbH, a soil and plant testing laboratory based in Germany. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Eurofins' position in the soil fertility testing market in Europe.

In February 2021 , SGS SA announced the launch of its new Soil Health Program, which offers comprehensive soil testing services to help farmers and agricultural professionals improve soil health and fertility.

In December 2020, Intertek Group plc announced the acquisition of SAI Global Assurance, a leading provider of agricultural and food certification services. The acquisition is expected to expand Intertek's capabilities in the soil fertility testing market.

