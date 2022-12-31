Growing Consumption of High Nutritional Chicken Meat Products to Drive Poultry Processing Equipment Market Sales at 6.6% CAGR Through 2033 | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. poultry processing equipment market is expected to grow at a robust pace during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for processed chicken products, rapid growth of food service industry, and presence of leading poultry processing equipment manufacturers.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWARK, Del: According to Future Market Insights, the global sales of poultry processing equipment are projected to grow at 6.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, totalling a valuation of US$ 7,958.3 Mn by 2032.

Rising production and consumption of poultry meat products, especially chicken meat across the globe is a key factor providing impetus to the growth of poultry processing equipment market and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Poultry processing equipment refer to tools or equipment used by companies to process poultry meat on large scales. Right from performing functions of slaughtering, de-feathering, and de-boning to evisceration and marinating, poultry processing machines help end users to improve productivity and reduce labor costs.

Factors such as rapidly growing population, increasing disposable income, and changing lifestyles have resulted in increased consumption of processed and ready-to-eat food products including chicken wings, fried chicken, and chicken patties. This in turn is prompting poultry processing plants to increase their production capacities. Driven by this, sales of poultry processing equipment are set to rise at a robust pace during the next ten years.

Similarly, advancement in poultry processing equipment and development of cost-efficient solutions will aid in the expansion of the global poultry processing equipment market.

Key Takeaways from the Poultry Processing Equipment Market Study:

  • By product type, the poultry slaughtering and de-feathering equipment segments lead the global market.

  • Based on application, chicken processing segment will continue to dominate the global poultry processing equipment market during the forecast period.

  • North America holds the largest share of the worldwide poultry processing equipment market.

  • With rising consumption of chicken meat products, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the fastest growing poultry processing equipment market through 2033.

  • Demand for poultry processing equipment across the U.S. is expected to grow at a strong pace over the next ten years.

“The ever-increasing demand for high nutritional poultry meat products is compelling meat processing companies to employ new automated solutions for increasing their production capacities. This is acting as a catalyst triggering growth of the worldwide poultry processing equipment market”, says a lead FMI analyst.

Who is Winning?

Market leaders of Poultry Processing Equipment in the global market are Marel HF, Key Technology Inc., John Bean Technologies Corporation, CTB Inc., and Baader Food Processing Machinery Inc.

These players are adopting strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to increase sales and solidify their position in the global market.

Poultry Processing Equipment Market Segmentation by category

By Product Type:

  • Poultry Slaughtering Equipment

  • De-feathering Equipment

  • De-boning Equipment

  • Cut-up Machine

  • Evisceration Equipment

  • Tumbling Equipment

  • Marinating Equipment

By Application:

  • Chicken Processing

  • Turkey Processing

  • Duck Processing

By Distribution Channel:

  • Online

  • Offline

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Asia pacific

  • Eastern Europe

  • Western Europe

  • Japan

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

4. Global Market Analysis 2018-2022 and Forecast, 2023-2033

Get Valuable Insights into Poultry Processing Equipment Market

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Poultry Processing Equipment market presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2023-2033). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for Poultry Processing Equipment Market based by Equipment Type (Poultry slaughtering equipment, De-feathering equipment, De-boning machine, Cut-up machine, Evisceration equipment, tumbling equipment, marinating equipment), Application (Chicken, turkey, duck processing) across seven major regions.

