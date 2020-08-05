Growing Connecticut Businesses Elevate Digital Marketing

Ranger Ready Repellents®, a leader in premium insect repellents and hand sanitizers, has appointed digital marketing agency, Zero Gravity Marketing, to support Ranger Ready’s growing U.S. e-commerce businesses.

Ranger Ready Repellents® is a privately held business founded in 2016 with a mission to save lives from serious diseases caused by mosquitos, ticks, biting insects and, as of 2020, via human-to-human transmission. Premium products include Ranger Ready Picaridin 20% Body-Worn Repellents™, Ranger Ready Permethrin 0.5%™ for clothing application, and Ranger Ready Hand Sanitizer™ 80% ethanol alcohol topical hand sanitizer. Ranger Ready is wholly owned by the PiC20 Group, LLC, a privately held company based in Norwalk, CT. Visit www.rangerready.com for more information.

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranger Ready Repellents announces the engagement of Zero Gravity Marketing as its lead digital marketing agency to advance Ranger Ready’s mission of preventing illnesses caused by biting insects and via human-to-human contact.

Ranger Ready launched its flagship tick and insect repellent in 2018 with the mission to stem the alarming increase of vector-borne diseases in the US, using the active ingredient Picaridin 20%, the safe and effective alternative to DEET. The company optimized its presence as a lifestyle brand born in a digital age by engaging directly with its fans to quickly develop a national following. And now, with e-commerce an even more essential part of business, the company has elevated its digital presence by engaging an innovative, leading-edge agency in Zero Gravity Marketing.

“We’re connecting with tens of thousands of fans who use our products to protect themselves from serious illnesses like Lyme disease, West Nile virus, EEE virus and Dengue fever,” said Chris L. Fuentes, Founder & CEO of Ranger Ready. “Our goal is be sure everyone is aware of how to take personal protective measures; Zero Gravity Marketing’s experts will guide our brand communication to accomplish this mission. Both companies are proudly founded in and are thriving in Connecticut,” added Fuentes.

