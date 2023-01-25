Growing at a CAGR of 4.47% in 2022 – 2027, the global Cancer Cachexia Market will boost globally and regionally with the growing burden of cancer predicts Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for cancer cachexia treatment was boosted amid the COVID-19 pandemic as many scientists believed cachexia due to COVID-19 mimics cancer cachexia. It was also observed that symptoms, similar to cancer cachexia such as sarcopenia, anorexia, unplanned weight loss, fatigue, and the functional loss, have been observed to be accelerated in patient populations at all stages of patients diagnosed with COVID‐19. Additionally, cancer patients are at higher risk of COVID-19 since they are immunocompromised may lead to increased chances of cancer cachexia. Thus, all the above-mentioned factors augmented the need for therapeutics for cancer cachexia treatment during the pandemic period. However, supply chain restrictions in the early phase have slightly subsidized the growth of the market. Currently, as restrictions are lifted and visits for diagnosis and cancer care have increased in hospitals after the pandemic, the cancer cachexia market is projected to lead to stable growth in coming years.

The increased prevalence of cancer across the world is bolstering the cancer cachexia market. Cancer cachexia remains a serious public health concern across the world. Since the treatment is endangered, survival is also reduced because illness is commonly misdiagnosed and undertreated. Weight loss and other early metabolic and inflammatory changes are the most evident sign of cachexia. Rise in the patient population and the increased focus on research and development for cancer cachexia treatment are propelling the growth of the market.

Players in the market have focused their attention on creating new efficient therapeutics to meet the soaring demand for cancer cachexia for different stages. In April 2021, Helsinn, a Swiss pharmaceutical group launched Adlumiz (anamorelin) for the treatment of cancer cachexia in malignant non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, pancreatic cancer, and colorectal cancer in Japan, through its partner Ono Pharmaceutical. Also, in December 2021, EOM Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. signed a merger agreement. As per the agreement, ImmunoCellular will be renamed EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. EOM613 and EOM147 are the two pipeline assets for the united company. The company has plans for a Phase 2a multi-center trial for cancer cachexia in the United States. As per Mordor Intelligence, the global cancer cachexia market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.47% during 2022-2027.

North America held a major market share in 2021 and accounted for nearly 46% of the global cancer cachexia market. Furthermore, The United States, France, United Kingdom, China, India, South Korea, and Japan project a faster growth rate in the cancer cachexia market in the studied period. Moreover, France, Germany in Europe, and China and Japan in the Asia Pacific region constitute a larger proportion of the market, says Soumya Goud, Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

Soumya Goud, says, the growing burden of cancer coupled with increasing research and well-developed, advanced healthcare infrastructure propels the growth of the studied market in the North American region. As per the American cancer society, 2022 update, it was estimated that 1.9 million new cases of cancers will be reported in 2022 and the National cancer institute reported that cachexia occurs in up to 80% of people with advanced cancer, depending on different factors. Such a growing burden propels the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing research and approval from the USFDA complement the large share of the region in the cancer cachexia market in the studied period.

The cancer cachexia market is anticipated to have good traction over the studied period due to the increased clinical trials and developmental initiatives for the treatment of cancer cachexia by the market players. For instance, in March 2021, in an expansion of its ongoing Phase 1b proof-of-concept trial of NGM120 in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. dosed one of the first patients. The antagonistic antibody NGM120 binds to the growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15) receptor alpha-like (GFRAL) and prevents GDF15 signaling. In this placebo-controlled trial, NGM120's impact on cancer and cancer-related cachexia will be assessed. Such clinical trials conducted by the market players to expand offerings and product portfolios in the future are augmenting the growth of the market.

This will create scope for new entrants and existing market players to witness significant growth opportunities in the cancer cachexia markets, peptide therapeutics, hormonal therapeutics, and appetite boosters, among other areas

Many expansion prospects were created as a result of the active involvement of significant market competitors in R&D. Government and industry participants are continuing to invest, which is accelerating the market growth. Rising demand for the development of new products is predicted to be the main driver of future market expansion. For instance, in November 2022, Endevica Bio notified the early encouraging findings from the Phase 1 research of their melanocortin-3/4 antagonist peptide candidate, TCMCB07, for the treatment of cachexia including cancer cachexia. TCMCB07 was well tolerated at a dose above the estimated therapeutic dose, according to data from the SAD arm. An ongoing multiple ascending dose (MAD) arm trial will likely be finished by the end of December 2022.

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics. Get a glance at the Global cancer cachexia market or ask for a more customized.

