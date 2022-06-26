Growing at CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030, the Global Energy Harvesting System Market is Expected to Reach Market Size of USD 1,183 Million by 2030 Exclusive Report By Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Energy Harvesting System Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

OSAKA, Japan, June 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Energy Harvesting System Market size is estimated to grow a CAGR 10.5% over the forecast period and reach a market size of USD 1,183 million by 2030.



Over the last decade, the research and development community has grown increasingly interested in harvesting energy from non-conventional environmental sources for low-power applications. Despite the small amount of energy harvested, it is suitable for wireless sensor nodes and other low-power applications. There is a lot of wasted energy in the environment that can be converted into energy to power various applications, revealing a potentially inexpensive power source. However, energy harvesting systems are important as they provide a backup and alternative source of power for electrical equipment in areas where conventional sources are prohibitively expensive. When used in conjunction with wireless sensor nodes and IoT devices, this system eliminates cables and batteries, lowers maintenance costs, eliminates the need for network-based energy and traditional batteries, and is environmentally friendly. It has the same advantage in remote areas, underwater, and other difficult-to-reach locations where conventional batteries and electricity are insufficient. As a result of these factors, there seems to be a significant focus on energy harvesting systems throughout all market segments.

Energy harvesting will encourage environmentally friendly processes that conserve energy and reduce Emissions of CO2, making this innovation critical for the revelation of next-generation smart buildings and a sustainable future. However, the Energy Harvesting System Industry is rapidly expanding due to increased demand for a dependable and long-lasting power source. Furthermore, the government's approach to a clean and safe environment is propelling positive market growth factors. Another factor driving the market growth is the implementation of energy harvesting technology in infrastructure development in response to technological breakthroughs.

Report Coverage:

Global Energy Harvesting System Market Growth Aspects

Energy harvesting, also referred to as energy scavenging, is the method of converting ambient energy, such as vibration, solar, thermal, wind, solar, and radiofrequency, into electrical energy. These energy harvesting systems eradicate the need for conventional sources of power such as battery packs and power lines, lowering overall costs and enabling the powering of electrical gadgets, monitoring devices, and wearable technology from remote locations. Furthermore, these systems are easy to use, long-lasting, require little maintenance, and contribute to low greenhouse gas emissions. All over the globe, energy harvesting systems are used in constructing and home automation applications, as well as industrial production and safety applications. This trend, including the growing demand for efficient and safe energy systems, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the energy harvesting system market.

Nonetheless, as a result of the Corona virus pandemic outbreak, the global renewable energy industry and economy are suffering. Exports have yet to be fully assessed, which limits the growth of energy harvesting systems.

Consumer Electronics will Command a Substantial Market Share

Energy harvesting, also known as power harvesting or electricity generation, includes thermovoltaics, photovoltaics, piezoelectrics, and electromagnetism, among other alternatives, and is used in a wide range of applications. Energy harvesting systems are increasingly being integrated into wearable technology, remote control units, mobile phones, body implants, wireless appliances, and other consumer devices. They allow consumer electronics to continue operating in areas where traditional power sources are not available. Such features not only extend the device's use but also eliminate the specific provision that gadgets must be near a power supply. These characteristics are driving the adoption of energy harvesting systems in consumer electronics.

Energy Harvesting System Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global energy harvesting system market. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the rising need, awareness, desire, and implementation of energy harvesting systems. The increased level of customer electronics products in this region has also facilitated market growth. Furthermore, government initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and increase consumer technology adoption have fueled the growth of the Asia-Pacific energy harvesting system market. Furthermore, there is an increase in both industrial and population growth. Renewable energy has grown considerably in emerging economies such as China and Japan. As a result, the use of energy harvesting systems is steadily increasing in this region.

Energy Harvesting System Market Segmentation

The global energy harvesting system market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on technology, component, and application. Based on the technology, the market is divided into lights, radio frequency, vibration, and thermal. Based on the component, the market separated into sensor, transducer, secondary/backup battery, power management IC (PMIC), and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into consumer technology, industrial, home & building automation, transportation, security, and others.

Energy Harvesting System Market Players

Some key players covered global in the energy harvesting system industry are ABB, Cymbet, Schneider Electric, Linear Technology, Bionic Power, Inc., Mahle GmbH, EnOcean GmbH, Texas Instruments, Inc., Powercast Corp., STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Inc., and Convergence Wireless.

