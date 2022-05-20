Growing brush fire burns near the Grapevine east of 5 Freeway

A map of the area around the Grapevine shows the location of the Edmonston fire east of the 5 Freeway

Firefighters are battling a growing brush fire east of the 5 Freeway near the Grapevine.

The Edmonston fire was about 300 acres along Edmonston Pumping Plant Road by shortly after 5:30 p.m Thursday., according to the Kern County Fire Department.

Water drops and other firefighting efforts are underway.

Further information about the blaze wasn't immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.