Growing B.C. wildfire closes Highway 20 following evacuation alert

BELLA COOLA, B.C. — DriveBC says Highway 20 east of Bella Coola is closed in both directions due to a wildfire that has grown to more than 25-square kilometres in size.

The BC Wildfire Service says fire behaviour for the Young Creek wildfire, about 35 kilometres west of Anahim Lake, has increased due to high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds.

This comes after the Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation order for 43-square kilometres near the community of Anahim Lake on Friday and residents were told to leave immediately using the highway.

More than 100 international firefighters joined BC Wildfire Service members who are battling about 460 active blazes burning across the province.

The Canadian Armed Forces, which also deployed members earlier this week to help fight fires, shared photo on social media showing military members using axes to "break up hot spots" and chop charred and still-smouldering brush near Vanderhoof, B.C.

BC Wildfire Service officials have forecast an increase in fires in southern B.C. as cooler temperatures and rain are forecast for the province's north, where some of the largest fires are burning. But it says hot, dry weather persists in Cranbrook, Kamloops, the Okanagan, Vancouver Island and B.C. Lower Mainland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press