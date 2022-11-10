GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$5.25 Price Target

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Overall results were decent, with revenues of US$71m beating estimates by22%. Statutory losses were subsequently less thanthe analysts had expected, at US$0.12 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the eight analysts covering GrowGeneration, is for revenues of US$273.8m in 2023, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 13% reduction in GrowGeneration's sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 86% to US$0.36. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$266.0m and losses of US$0.43 per share in 2023. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a notable improvement in loss per share in particular.

The consensus price target fell 17%, to US$5.25, suggesting that the analysts remain pessimistic on the company, despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on GrowGeneration, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$8.00 and the most bearish at US$3.50 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 10% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 56% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 6.0% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - GrowGeneration is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for GrowGeneration going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for GrowGeneration (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

