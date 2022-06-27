How to grow new plants from cuttings — a beginner's guide to propagation for winter 2022

Sally Nex
·12 min read
how to grow new plants cuttings beginner guide propagation 2022 gardening shoots - Flora Press/Sibylle Pietrek

Have you tried to buy a plant lately? If so, you’ll know the normally serene world of garden centres is engulfed in a maelstrom at the moment.

Many plant parents were born in 2020 - but, just like pets, plants are not temporary loves - and the demand for all things garden-related has sent sales spiralling.

It's gotten to the point where there just aren’t enough plants to go around - you’ll be lucky to pay below £10 for an unremarkable perennial, if you can find any on the shelves.

Time to make the most of the well-stocked, and much cheaper garden centre outside your back door. You can double up on every plant you own for free, including houseplants, armed with little more than a sharp knife. Taking cuttings to create new plants is straightforward, and greener too as it doesn’t involve plant miles, pesticides or peat.

Cuttings and divisions create clones of the original plant, guaranteeing you’ll get back what you started with. So it’s less of a lottery, and quicker than sowing from genetically variable seed.

You don’t have to stick with the plants you’ve got, either: if want something new, just treat the gardens of friends and family as ersatz plant stalls. Most people will let you snip a few cuttings if you return one or two as a new plant.

Any plant with branching stems or growing tips will give you cuttings: the point where a leaf meet the stem is known as a “node”, with ultra-flexible cells that can morph into roots if required. But you can also press roots, stems and even leaves into service to multiply your plants.

Fast-growing plants root easiest: slow growers like magnolias and daphnes, plus specialist plants with unusual growth habits, such as orchids, are best left to the professionals.

You can usually have more than one stab at it, too: if your penstemon cuttings failed back in spring, just divide the plants come autumn instead. The important thing is to have a go: it’s easier than you think.

Softwood cuttings

Ideal for

Almost any plant that produces a shoot, including pelargoniums, fuchsias, lemon verbena, hydrangeas and many houseplants, including rubber plant, Swiss cheese plant and tradescantia.

When should you start?

April until August - so you've got the rest of the month to get going.

When plants flush brilliant green with fresh growth in spring, you’re looking at thousands of new plants. Every shoot is full of hormones and raring to root – ideal for producing new plants.

Find soft, flexible new shoots and snip away from the plant cleanly, just below a node (where leaves meet stem). Softwood cuttings vary in length: cheese plant cuttings can be enormous, but for most plants 10cm (4in) is about right. Strip away the lowest leaves to leave a clean stem, then pot up.

Top tip

Flowers sap the energy your cutting needs for rooting, so always take cuttings from flower-free shoots. If you can’t find one, rub off any flowerbuds before they open.

Pipings

Ideal for

Pinks and carnations.

When should you start?

Spring and early summer - so bear this method in mind for next year if you missed out for 2022.

A quicker variation on softwood cuttings applies to just one, delightful family of flowers. Pinks and carnations are peculiar in that their leaves grow in tufts around a knobbly node which breaks readily.

Select a new shoot 5-10cm (2in-4in)long and pull firmly, and you’ll find it comes away from the plant cleanly with a little stem attached, helping it root more easily. This is known as a “piping”. Trim away the lower leaves to leave a length of bare stem, then treat as for softwood cuttings.

Top tip

Always collect material for cutting first thing in the morning, when plants are perky and full of moisture so don’t wilt as quickly.

Hardwood cuttings

Ideal for

Shrubs and some trees, particularly roses, blackcurrants and willows.

When should you start?

Winter. Cut a young, straight stem from shrubs and some trees in winter and you’re holding a new plant. Snip off the tip just above a bud, using a sloping cut to remind you which end is up, then make another horizontal cut 15-30cm (6in-12in) down, just beneath a bud, to create your cutting.

Top tip

Use a spade to make a narrow 5cm-wide (2in-wide) slit trench and dribble a layer of sand along the bottom. Then sink in the cuttings and firm back the soil, leaving just the top third visible. You can also root hardwood cuttings into tall pots. Leave to grow all season, then move your new plants in autumn.

Basal cuttings

Ideal for

Hefty, thick-stemmed perennials like dahlias, globe artichokes, delphiniums, phlox and lupins.

When should you start?

Spring - so put this in the bank for next year.

Peer at the bottoms of your most rumbustious border plants and you’ll often see sturdy shoots leaping up straight from the ground. These are your cheat shoots, as they usually come away with embryonic roots ready-attached.

Cut shoots at 10cm (4in) long, slicing them away from the plant with a sharp knife as close to the base as possible. Pull off the lowest leaves to leave a clean stem, then pot up. You’ll have new plants growing within a month.

Top tip

When taking cuttings from plants with big leaves, cut each leaf in half after potting up. It seems drastic, but it massively reduces water loss, so the cutting can concentrate on forming roots instead.

Leaf cuttings

Ideal for

Houseplants, especially African violets, peperomia, streptocarpus and begonias

When should you start?

Spring until autumn.

For bona fide, jaw-dropping plant magic, try leaf cuttings. One leaf yields several plants, it’s dead easy, and your kids/partner/parents (delete as appropriate) will think you’re a genius.

Fill seed trays with gritty compost. For African violets and peperomias, make a hole, pick off a leaf with stalk attached and simply pop it in, firming the compost around the stalk.

Slice streptocarpus leaves into two strips, removing the midrib; and cut begonia leaves into 2cm squares, each with a vein. Stand cut-edge down and bury this lower edge in compost. Keep damp and warm, and tiny plantlets should appear: pot up individually once large enough to handle.

Top tip

Cuttings often root in plain water, especially fast-rooting willows and dogwoods, and houseplants including begonias and rubber plants. Take cuttings as usual, then drop into a glass of clean water on a bright windowsill. Change the water twice weekly, then once roots appear, pot up and grow on.

Root cuttings

Ideal for

Oriental poppies, mint, verbascum, Japanese anemone

When should you start?

Winter. You’ve probably already encountered the zombie-like ability of bindweed and couch grass to regenerate from scraps of root. But happily other, prettier and better behaved plants do this too, including ravishing oriental poppies (Papaver orientale) and mint.

Top tip

Dig up the plant and tease out a pencil-thick white root. Slice it away as close to the plant as possible, and cut into 5-10cm (2in-4in) lengths. Lay these flat on a seed tray of compost, then cover lightly with more compost. Top off with grit, water and pop into a cold frame to root by next spring.

Divisions

Ideal for

Most perennials including hostas, hardy geraniums, peonies and ornamental grasses

When should you start?

Spring or autumn. Most perennials grow naturally as an ever-expanding clump. Once they’re two or three years old they’re usually big enough to dig up and chop into smaller bits, each making a new plant.

Top tip

Water the plant well an hour or so in advance, then dig it up and gently pull apart the rootball with your hands. If that’s not possible, use a sharp spade or, in extremis, an old breadknife, and cut up the rootball: aim for four chunks, each with plenty of roots and shoots. Replant them straight away.

Layering

Ideal for

Dogwoods, forsythia, clematis, honeysuckle, jasmine and wisteria

When should you start?

Spring or autumn. When all else fails, cheat. The branches and stems of some shrubs and climbers are naturally floppy, and root where they fall. If you come across a stem that’s done this, as long it’s well rooted you can cut it away from the parent plant, dig it up and replant.

Top tip

If it’s not happening naturally, help things along by pegging young, whippy stray shoots on to the soil with tent pegs (scrape a bit of bark off the underside and it’ll root quicker).

Runners

Ideal for

Strawberries and spider plants (Tradescantia)

When should you start?

Summer (or all year round for spider plants). Some plants do the hard work for you, producing long stems with a ready-made plant on the end just looking for somewhere to grow. Strawberries and spider plants are famous for this, but other plants do much the same thing, including bugle (Ajuga reptans).

Top tip

Pin down the tufty end of a shoot with wire, on to the ground or on the surface of a pot of compost. Leave attached to the parent plant until you see new growth (4-6 weeks), then cut it off and grow on.

All the basics: rooting for you

You will need

  • Sharp knife

  • Peat-free multipurpose compost, plus horticultural grit or sand

  • Heated propagator (ideally) or warm, bright windowsill

  • Rooting compound: many swear by it, but I’ve always had great results without

  • Plastic bags, except those you put cuttings in for the journey back from friends’ gardens

  • A greenhouse (nice but not necessary)

Ideal for: woody, shrubby herbs like rosemary, thyme and lavender.

  • Woody plants store a cache of root-creating cells just below the bark: leave bark attached when taking a cutting and it’ll root easier.

  • Choose young sideshoots 10-15cm (4in-6in) long and peel rather than cut them off the plant – they’ll come away with a strip of bark.

  • Use a sharp knife to neaten this strip to a “heel”, 2-4mm long: then shorten the growing tip till you have a cutting 10cm (4 in) long; half that for thyme.

  • Strip off the lower leaves, then pot up.

Step One

Choose young sideshoots 10-15cm long and peel them off the plant instead of cutting.

Step Two

Carefully strip off the lower leaves from the sideshoot.

Step Three

Use a sharp knife to neaten the strip to a “heel”, 2-4mm long. Shorten the cutting and pot it up.

How to pot up a cutting

  1. Cuttings start wilting the second you snip them from the plant, so have everything ready before you pick up your secateurs.

  2. Start by mixing your compost. Cuttings need sharp drainage, so combine peat-free multipurpose 50:50 with horticultural grit or sharp sand. Melcourt’s soil-based and peat-free John Innes No 1, specially formulated for cuttings, doesn’t need extra drainage.

  3. Fill a 10cm pot, water, then make up to five holes with a pencil round the edge (large cuttings can have a whole pot to themselves). Drop in your cuttings so the bottom-most leaves are just above soil level, push the soil back against the cutting, then water again. Pop into a propagator set at 18C or place on a warm, bright windowsill (but out of direct sunlight).

How to stop the rot

If a cutting fails to take, it’s likely rotted off before it could form roots. There’s a fine balance between consistent dampness, so the cutting doesn’t wilt, and the wet that leads to rot: compost should feel just moist but not soggy: test with your finger tip.

Water little and often with tap water (the chlorine acts as a mild fungicide). Humidity is also important to slow water loss from the leaves, but don’t overdo it: though many advocate covering cuttings with plastic bags, they can keep the air too damp and cause rotting, too.

Propagators allow high humidity with good air circulation: or you can do without either, and mist daily instead.

Cuttings aftercare

Most cuttings take six to eight weeks to root (less for pipings, basal and heel cuttings). Cuttings taken in autumn won’t do much till spring. Keep watered and warm throughout, and don’t be tempted to tug them, even gently, to find out if they’ve rooted: it’ll be obvious when they have as they’ll start growing.

Give cuttings a couple of weeks more to develop a really good root system, then tip gently out of the pot and separate them out. Pot up in their own 10cm pots of multipurpose compost, and pinch out growing tips to encourage lots of lush, bushy sideshoots.

This guide is kept updated with the latest advice.

