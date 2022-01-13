Grow Your Own Mushrooms at Home With This $20 Growing Kit From Amazon

Erin Johnson
·2 min read
Back to the Roots Organic Mushroom Growing Kit, Harvest Gourmet Oyster
Back to the Roots Organic Mushroom Growing Kit, Harvest Gourmet Oyster

amazon.com

Urban farming has been gaining popularity for years, and it continues to be a top food trend for 2022. If you're interested in growing your food, that doesn't mean you have to overhaul your kitchen into an indoor farm. Consider starting small with a few windowsill herb containers, or hop on board with another trending ingredient of 2022: mushrooms.

A mushroom growing kit is an easy way to try your hand at producing your own food without spending any money on equipment or gear. This organic mushroom growing kit from Amazon has everything you need to grow up to eight servings of mushrooms. Add them to a soup or salad for a little more flavor and enjoy the confidence that comes from growing your food.

RELATED: Creamy Mushroom Soup Recipe

Mushrooms have many health benefits since they contain energy boosters like vitamin B, blood pressure regulators such as potassium, and even immune-supporting vitamin D. They can be eaten raw or sautéed, grilled, or baked. In short, if you're thinking about growing your food, mushrooms are a great place to start.

This mushroom growing kit is one of the most popular ones on Amazon right now due to its simple care routine, high and quick yield, plus guaranteed growth promise from Back to the Roots. Mushroom enthusiasts are reporting mushroom yields in as little as a week. This kit is excellent for someone curious to give urban farming a try or any mushroom lover who wants to be able to harvest their crop straight from their living room.

Back To the Roots Organic Mushroom Growing Kit

Back to the Roots Organic Mushroom Growing Kit, Harvest Gourmet Oyster
Back to the Roots Organic Mushroom Growing Kit, Harvest Gourmet Oyster

amazon.com

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

Here's why customers say you'll love this organic mushroom growing kit.

This growing kit has a low-maintenance care routine.

To care for your mushrooms, open the package and place the kit near a window with indirect light (not directly by the windowsill, but a few feet from it). Spritz with the included mister twice a day, and within 10 days, you'll have organic, non-GMO mushrooms ready for immediate harvest.

It yields up to eight servings of mushrooms.

While each kit will be different, it's predicted to give you two growth cycles of oyster mushrooms. The first will yield three to four servings, and the second should do the same. Those up for a little bit more of a science experiment can play around with soaking the mushrooms instead of misting them to produce a more substantial crop.

It's guaranteed to grow organic oyster mushrooms in your home.

If you're not happy with your mushroom growing kit or don't get a mushroom yield at all, Back to the Roots will replace it.

Up for a little experiment in urban farming? Start growing your own food today with this easy-to-use mushroom growing kit from Amazon.

