Grow your own flowers and cut the cost of giving

grow own cut flowers cost of giving garden plants blooms uk 2022 - Courtesy of Nicola Bird

The hottest days of the growing season may well be upon us, but it’s not too late to sow seeds to bloom this year – although you’ll need to be quick.

Nasturtiums, amaranthus, cornflowers, zinnias and cosmos are just a few of the fast-flowering varieties that can be planted in June, according to flower lover Nicola Bird, for a gorgeous burst of blooms come October.

Nicola, who runs the Floral Project, a flower seed subscription box encouraging people to “grow to give” bouquets to charities and community groups, says this month is the ideal time for gardening newbies to get started.

And it doesn’t take much, according to Nicola, 50, from Chobham, Surrey. All that’s needed are seeds, compost and yoghurt pots or a seed tray – not a huge investment. Eventually you’ll save money and still be able to enjoy the luxury of cut flowers at a time when you’re cutting back on everything else.

“It’s not too late to start planting flowers for this year,” says Nicola. From the bright pops of zinnias and cosmos to the nasturtiums children love to sow –these are just what you need to start your cut flower patch.

“These are annual flowers. You sow them, they grow, they set seed and they die, all in one year. So they flower really fast; they will bloom pretty much the quickest of all flowers.

“You can go from seed to flower in about 90 days with these plants, so as long as you sow by the end of June, you’ll get flowers in October, until the first frost in November.”

She continues: “June and July are also the perfect time to start sowing biennial seeds. These include foxgloves, wallflowers, sweet rocket and sweet William. And then from August right through to December it’s time to get a jump start on growing hardy annuals such as Ammi majus, cornflowers and sweet peas.

“They’ll look really shabby with lots of foliage this year, then next year they will spring into flower and fill the gap in the calendar between the daffodils and tulips and when the rest of the garden comes to life.

“And they will be bigger, stronger and more ‘flowery’ flowers than if you wait until spring to sow.”

Do it yourself

Figures show that just 14 per cent of the £865m-worth of cut flowers sold by florists and supermarkets in the UK each year are British grown, with the majority imported on lorries, planes, trains and ships, racking up a huge carbon footprint.

These blooms need to be transported quickly in refrigerated facilities so they stay fresh – but some British flowers are so fragile they don’t withstand the process, so you won’t see them in the shops as often. Nicola says: “Flowers like cosmos and nasturtiums are all beautiful British flowers that you can’t import because they’re too delicate. They don’t ship well.

“If you’re going to a dinner party or a barbecue and want to go into the garden and scoop up an armful of these flowers to take as a gift, you’ll need to grow them yourself. It’s so important in so many ways – and it’s not as difficult as you might imagine.”

Just over two years ago, Nicola was a self-confessed garden novice – but she loved flowers, enjoying a fresh vase of blooms on her desk every week. But when she discovered the impact the cut-flower industry has on the environment, she decided to learn how to grow them herself.

It was just before lockdown in February 2020, and Nicola binge-watched YouTube tutorials, read 25 gardening books in the first month, and attended virtual workshops, too.

She started by growing sweet peas, discovering that growing them wasn’t as easy as she first thought. But despite “doing it all wrong”, the flowers bloomed, inspiring her to carry on. Nicola says: “The unsustainable nature of the cut-flower industry didn’t sit well with me – the amount of travel, the amount of transport, the amount of chemicals, the scentless nature of the flowers.

“After going on a steep learning curve, I grew a whole wall of sweet peas, even though I hadn’t the faintest idea what I was doing.

“So my garden, even though I’d hardly set foot in it before, became my ‘happy place’. When everyone was in the house all of the time during lockdown, and the radio and TV were playing bad news, it was wonderful to be able to escape. And it’s the same now –just the sound of the birds and nothing else; it’s really calming.”

Getting started

Over the next few months, Nicola made a small space in her garden to grow flowers, following the advice of no-dig guru Charles Dowding. She created 40ft of raised beds, and bought a little greenhouse for £50.

She first germinated her seeds on the kitchen windowsill, where there was plenty of light, moved them outside, then transferred them to small (3½in) pots in a sheltered spot, until they were ready to be planted – “at around the size of your fist”.

“I watched Charles’s videos to make my first no-dig bed as I’m not a gardener so I didn’t know what to do to get the soil in my borders right,” Nicola said.

“I bought a wooden frame and put it on the grass, although you can put them on concrete or on a rooftop if you can make them deep enough. You then fill it with cardboard, layers such as nettles and then compost, and plant directly into it.

“In an afternoon, you can go from a lawn to a planted raised flowerbed.

“They’re the quickest way to get started. And it’s better for the environment, as you’re not disturbing the ground and releasing carbon.

“If you’re short on space, you probably don’t want to take up lawn space, so use pots and containers for the first year to see if you like it. People then tend to fall in love with it – then they’ll find space!”

Come June 2020, Nicola had enough sweet peas in flower to fill every room in her house, with plenty of other flowers left in the garden all about to bloom. So, she contacted her local Age Concern to see if they would like some jam-jar posies of flowers for free – which they happily accepted.

Nicola began to share the experience on her Instagram page, using the hashtag #GrownNotFlown and soon had hundreds of people asking if they could join in and grow flowers alongside her.

The entrepreneur, who has already built two successful businesses, realised her idea could lend itself to a seed subscription box – and the concept for the Floral Project was born.

She offers a beginner’s starter kit as well as the monthly Flower Club subscription box containing five different cut-flower seeds to grow alongside some of the now more than 4,000 other members currently sowing, growing and giving.

Nicola’s children – Tilly, 18, Ned, 16, and Bea, 14, and her husband, Matt – also became involved, as it started to take off. “Tilly and I ordered bigger packets of seeds off the internet, and we sat at the kitchen table and divided them up, designing our own envelopes, printed every one with our home printer, filled them with seeds by hand and posted them,” she says.

“It meant we were all growing alongside each other, so I set up a Facebook community too, so we could all ask questions as we were going along, learning at the same time.”

Grow to give

The idea behind the project is to encourage people to grow wildlife-friendly, seasonal flowers chosen for their suitability as cut flowers for themselves or to gift to charitable causes in the community.

Recipients include care homes, NHS workers, teachers, domestic abuse shelters, hospices, war graves, elderly neighbours and food banks.

Nicola, who is now studying horticulture with the RHS and offers virtual “Grow to Give” garden workshops, says there are “many reasons” why gardening and giving are good for you.

But for those who think growing their own flowers is too difficult, Nicola has one main piece of advice – just start doing it. “Growing your own flowers is easier than you might think. People want to get started gardening but they just don’t know how,” Nicola says.

“They always feel like they’re behind, that they should have started months ago and are overwhelmed when they look at their whole garden. There are all these fancy terms like “hardy” and “half hardy plants” and everything they buy from the garden centre seems to die as soon as they get it home.

“Starting a tiny cut-flower patch is a really simple way to start. You can start it at any time in the year, and it rewards you very quickly with your own flowers ready for cutting within a matter of months. It’s very personally rewarding, and it really is wonderful to see the look on someone’s face when you give your first bunch.”

How to get flowers to last longer in the vase

Nicola advises:

Don’t make the mistake of cutting your flowers when they’re in full bloom as that’s too late

Pick flowers when they’re at the “cracking bud” stage, and you can just see the colour of the flower starting to appear in the cracks of the bud, but it’s not in flower yet

Then “condition” them: cut the stem with a pair of sharp snips. Pick them first thing in the morning or last thing at night, as they’ll be at their most hydrated. Strip off all the lower leaves with your hands. Put them in a bucket of cool water up to their necks and leave them in a dark room for a few hours or overnight – a shed is perfect – so they can have a long drink. Snip the bottom off the stem to give them a fresh capillary

Arrange them in a vase or jam jar. Don’t worry too much about arranging them, they just seem to look beautiful no matter how you place them!

Avoid these common mistakes

Don’t forget to label your seeds

The question we get a lot on our Facebook feed is, “What’s this?” when a plant flowers.

Be careful

When moving plants into their first pot from their seedling tray, lift them by their seed leaf, not by their stem or the roots, otherwise you could break them easily.

Don’t over-water

You want soil to be damp, not sopping wet.

Use peat-free compost

Peat is an unsustainable resource, so there’s a really big push to move away from using it.

Where to plant

Plant seedlings into your garden borders, where they get sunlight for at least half a day. Or create dig-free boxes, and plant them straight in.

The best tools

Buy a good, sharp pair of secaturs, so when you’re cutting flowers, you are making a clean cut: that way, you won’t transfer disease from one flower to another. Don’t hold back! Don’t be precious about cutting flowers; lots, such as cosmos, will flower more the more you cut them.

For further information visit The Floral Project; Instagram the.floral.project; Facebook.com/groups/floralproject