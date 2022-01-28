Grow Marketing Company Supplies Entrepreneurs with Practical Business Information

Grow Marketing Company
·4 min read

Lehi, UT, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You may have heard in the news about The Great Resignation: in 2021, millions of people, predominantly in the United States, quit their jobs at a rate not previously seen in the workforce. Some, of course, went on to find employment elsewhere, but others decided to get into entrepreneurship. They face tough odds, as in 2019, the failure rate of startups was 90%. As small businesses generate roughly 50% of our GDP, it is hard to deny that the country can benefit when entrepreneurs make it into the 10%. So, what is behind the difficulties entrepreneurs face in the early days and months of starting their companies? A lack of business knowledge has been cited as an issue, one that Growing Marketing Company, founded by Will Vigil, is working to address with its free online resources.

The Issues Faced By Some Entrepreneurs When They Begin Their Businesses

The Harvard Business Review states that "many startups fail because they don't have a viable business model or idea." If a business plan can help an entrepreneur to clarify their vision, create a practical marketing plan, know where they will look for funding, determine how likely it is that there is a need for their product, and structure the months ahead of them, it seems likely, then, the HBR's assessment is true.

Another cited reason is that new business owners do not always understand the regulatory requirements surrounding their companies. This can include tax laws, licensing and permits, antitrust laws, and employment and labor laws. For the entrepreneur who is not familiar with the laws they must follow, it seems likely that the launch of their company could be hindered as well.

How Grow Marketing Company Is Working to Help Entrepreneurs Understand the Intricacies of Managing a Business

"At Grow Marketing Company, we believe that if a person has the desire to run their own business, they should have free access to resources that can aid them," the company states. "To that end, we have an extensive database of information that anyone can learn from, and there is no charge."

On its website, the company lays out the six steps behind starting a business, from putting the initial idea down on paper, to what to do when you potentially begin generating revenue. "It is a good overview of the process you will likely undergo," Grow Marketing Company states. "Of course, there is more to running a company than this, which is why we have provided additional free resources to all entrepreneurs."

The company's library of information includes:

  1. Business Plans: New owners can watch a YouTube tutorial as well as read through an explanation of each part of a business plan, including the Executive Summary, Marketing and Sales Plan, Milestones and Metrics, and Financial Plan.

  2. Business Structures: The website explains the differences between a sole proprietor, an LLC, an LLP, an S-Corp, and C-Corps. It also details each state's filing fees for forming a corporation.

  3. Business Credit: Entrepreneurs can understand the different lines of credit possible for them and read answers to commonly asked questions.

  4. Free Startup Business Guide: Company leaders who prefer to have their questions answered in one place may find what they are looking for here.

About Grow Marketing Company

Will Vigil founded Grow Marketing Company to serve the next generation of entrepreneurs who are ready to bring their ideas to the market but are not sure where to begin. "Running a business is difficult enough as it is, but when you are new to it and lack information, it becomes even more so," he says.

Will wanted to create a one-stop place where anyone could come when they had questions about managing their companies. "Entrepreneurs very often invest every dime they have in their dream companies, and I didn't think it was fair that they should have to pay for tips that can potentially help them," Will states. "That's why I created these free resources. Knowledge, as they say, is power, and I want entrepreneurs to have it."

How More Resources May Help the Country's Entrepreneurs

As any business owner knows, the path a company takes over the years to come will likely be affected by numerous factors, including pandemics that few people can foresee. However, by supplying entrepreneurs with free information that has the potential to help them in the early days of their businesses, Grow Marketing Company may be helping them to set off on firmer footing.

For more information on Grow Marketing Company and the resources it offers to all entrepreneurs, please visit its website

https://www.growmarketingcompany.co


CONTACT: Grow Marketing Company 1-833-GROWMKT (text or call) 1-833-476-9658 support (at) growmarketingcompany.co https://www.growmarketingcompany.co


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Terry scores team-leading 23rd goal, Ducks beat Bruins 5-3

    BOSTON (AP) — Troy Terry scored his team-leading 23rd goal, Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and set up another, and the Anaheim Ducks cooled off the Boston Bruins with a 5-3 victory Monday night. Isac Lundestrom, Derek Grant and Greg Pateryn also scored for the Ducks, who won for the fourth time in 11 games. John Gibson made 23 saves and Hampus Lindholm had three assists. David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal for Boston, with 12 coming in 13 games this month. Taylor Hall added a power-play goal and Erik H

  • Ban on transgender athletes advances in Indiana Legislature

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers advanced a Republican-backed bill Thursday that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in K-12 school sports that match their gender identity, despite mounting opposition from activists that it’s unconstitutional, sexist and bigoted. The bill would prohibit students who were born male but identify as female from participating in a sport or on an athletic team that is designated for women or girls. But it wouldn’t prevent students who identi

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • From Tiananmen to Hong Kong, China's crackdowns defy critics

    BEIJING (AP) — From the deadly crushing of Beijing’s 1989 pro-democracy protests to the suppression of Hong Kong’s opposition four decades later, China’s Communist Party has demonstrated a determination and ability to stay in power that is seemingly impervious to Western criticism and sanctions. As Beijing prepares to hold the Winter Olympics opening next week, China's president and party leader Xi Jinping appears firmly in control. The party has made political stability paramount and says that

  • What to watch: Canada resumes World Cup qualifiers vs. Honduras

    Canada looks to keep rolling when it takes on Honduras in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

  • Hockey docuseries on 1972's legendary Canada-USSR faceoff heads to CBC

    TORONTO — A four-part documentary series about 1972's legendary Canada-USSR hockey battle is bound for CBC. Producers say "Summit 72" — the series' working title — presents "the definitive story" of the legendary eight-game Summit Series, which marks its 50th anniversary this September. Each hour-long episode will examine the legacy of the Cold War-era faceoff, a nail-biter between cocky Canadian stars caught by surprise by their well-conditioned Soviet Union rivals. The docuseries is set to pre

  • Five members of Team Canada delegation in COVID-19 protocol ahead of Beijing Olympics

    Five members of Team Canada's delegation in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics are currently in COVID-19 protocol, the Canadian Olympic Committee said Friday. The COC announced the numbers in a release outlining its plans to share information related to COVID-19 cases. The COC said it will provide an update of the number of team members in protocol as part of its daily recaps starting Feb. 4, when the Games officially open. It will provide updates when possible leading up to the start of the O

  • What grade does Precious Achiuwa's first half deserve?

    Toronto Raptors center Precious Achiuwa was the big acquisition in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. The 22-year-old has shown flashes of promise and moments of confusion. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Toronto Raptors coverage.

  • Coyotes in 'advanced talks' to make NCAA arena interim home

    The Arizona Coyotes may need to aggressively lean on NHL revenue sharing over the next few seasons with a move to a 5,000-seat arena.

  • Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise's single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers. Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — also a career best. LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 3s. With the

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • Olympic champion Lundby laments ski jumping's weight issues

    Maren Lundby was the world's best female ski jumper for three years, starting in 2018 when she won Olympic gold in South Korea. At the Beijing Games, the Norwegian had a chance to become the first two-time Olympic champion in her sport. Instead, she decided to skip the World Cup season and a trip to China for the Olympics in order to make her physical and mental health a priority. “I decided to not compete because I gained some weight," Lundby said Tuesday in an interview with The Associated Pre

  • Vancouver Canucks add goalie Spencer Martin, two assistant coaches to COVID protocol

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks are down two more goalies due to COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says Spencer Martin has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and Arturs Silovs of the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks has tested positive for the virus. Martin made his debut for Vancouver on Friday, backstopping the Canucks (18-18-4) to a 2-1 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers, the NHL's top scoring team. Star netminder Thatcher Demko and backup Jaroslav Halak are already

  • LA's LeBron James sits out vs 76ers with sore left knee

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has a sore left knee and will miss Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said James is day to day. The Lakers continue their road swing Friday night at Charlotte. The 37-year-old James is second in the league in scoring at 29.1 points per game, on pace for his highest average since the 2009-10 season, and has scored at least 25 points in 18 straight games. He’s about to be the first triple-quintuple

  • Virus outbreak spreading in Norway's cross-country ski team

    OSLO, Norway (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak is spreading inside the powerful Norwegian cross-country skiing team, with double Olympic champion Simen Hegstad Kruger becoming the third skier in two days to test positive ahead of the Beijing Games. Norway's team doctor, Øystein Andersen, told a news conference Thursday that Hegstad Kruger was self isolating and was not showing any symptoms. His positive test comes after two-time overall World Cup winner Heidi Weng was among two members of Norway's w

  • Zone Time: NHL stars need to step up and call out racism in hockey

    If hockey wants to truly reckon with racism within the game, it needs its biggest NHL stars to speak up and set the tone when there are incidents of racists behaviour on the ice. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • Star receiver Banks, the CFL's MOP in 2019, leaves Ticats after eight seasons

    HAMILTON — Saying he "will always bleed black and gold," star receiver Brandon Banks is leaving the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after eight seasons with the CFL club. Banks set several special-teams franchise records and racked up accolades over his time with the Ticats. He was named the CFL's outstanding player in 2019 and its top special-teams player in 2015. He was a league all-star four times (2014, '15, '18, '19), a divisional all-star six times and was part of four Grey Cup finalists. Neither Bank