How to Grow Fall Mums

Nothing says "autumn" quite like the mums that show up everywhere in gardens, grocery stores, and front porches this time of year. They're inexpensive, they're easy-to-grow, and they're the perfect way to welcome the new season! Mums, also called chrysanthemums, are pest and disease-resistant, so they're ideal for any garden. They work well in pots and in garden beds, too. And if you get them in the ground in time to establish their root systems before winter, they'll come back next year. These gorgeous autumn flowers are found in every hue from pure white to deep red. Whether you want to dress up your front door for the season with a fall display or add a new perennial planting you'll enjoy for years, mums are a must-have for stunning autumn color, long after most of the rest of the flowers in your garden have faded.



Here's what you need to know to grow mums:







Exposure: Full sun

Full sun USDA Hardiness Zones: 4 to 9

4 to 9 When to plant: Spring to late summer

Spring to late summer Recommended varieties: Hillside Sheffield Pink, Clara Curtis, Mary Stoker

Hillside Sheffield Pink, Clara Curtis, Mary Stoker Pests and diseases to watch out for: Aphids, leaf miners, leaf spot

How to plant mums

Dig a hole twice as wide as the pot, and place the plant in the hole so that the crown (where the roots meet the stems) are at ground level. Don't plant it too deep! Backfill the soil, water ,and add mulch to retain moisture and keep down weeds.

How to care for fall mums

Mums are not super-heavy feeders, so add a little compost when you plant them, then feed with a general-purpose fertilizer in early summer. Don't forget to water regularly, especially when you're first planting, or you'll definitely see them wilt on hot days. To encourage a bushier plant that's less likely to flop over, trim off (called "pinching") the tips of your plants anytime from late spring to early July, taking off no more than half the total height. Do this a few times a season, but not any later than mid-July or you’ll cut off the flower buds. It's not entirely necessary, so if you're more of a hands-off gardener, just let them grow in a more free-form shape. Regardless, don’t expect pinching to produce the mounded plant you first brought home from the nursery; those are treated with growth regulators to produce a low, rounded shape.

Are mums perennial?

Technically, mums are perennials, which means they do come back every year. If you plant mums in spring, the plants have time to settle in and will return in subsequent seasons. But here's the secret: Most people plant mums in fall, which is too late in the season to get them established in time to survive the winter. If you get lucky, they'll return next spring.

How do you divide fall mums?



If your plants are getting floppy, too big for the space, or you'd like to have another plant, use a hand trowel or spade to separate a piece of the plant with the roots, to replant elsewhere. Just chunk off a corner piece; don't worry! They're very hardy plants. Do this in early spring when you first see new growth.

Should you cut off the dead flowers to help them bloom longer?

Nope, mums bloom too late in the year so you won't prolong their season by removing spent flowers.

Can you grow fall mums indoors?

Mums need cold to initiate their flower buds, so you can't really enjoy them for years indoors like a houseplant. However, you can buy florist mums, which are grown in greenhouses and given as gift plants, much of the year. Don't count on these surviving being planted outdoors, however, unless you live in a warm climate (typically zones 7 to 9).

