Grow ‘Coronation fruit and veg’ to support King’s vision of treasuring nature

Britons have been encouraged to grow tomatoes and lettuce on their window ledges to carry out the King’s vision of treasuring the natural world in a new Coronation legacy.

The Wildlife Trusts, of which the then Prince of Wales was appointed patron in 1977, has launched the initiative for people to grow fruit and vegetables in wildlife-friendly gardens across the country.

The three-year programme, called Coronation Gardens for Food and Nature, aims to inspire millions of people to live sustainably and help wildlife recover by growing food and creating space for nature in gardens, on balconies and in shared green spaces.

It was established in celebration of the newly crowned King’s lifelong devotion to sustainability and preserving nature, as well as to mark his passion for gardening.

He is known to be personally involved in his Royal estate gardens and has long promoted the benefits of organic farming and biodiversity.

The monarch is even in a long-running collaboration with the fashion design duo and climate activists Vin + Omi, who create unique sustainable garments using discarded waste from the King’s estates, such as horsehair and nettles.

The new gardening scheme was organised by the Wildlife Trusts in partnership with Incredible Edible, Garden Organic and The NFWI (National Federation of Women’s Institutes).

Those taking part in the project will be encouraged to grow healthy food to eat, which could range from herbs and salads through to vegetables and fruit trees depending on the space available.

The charity will provide advice on how to connect with community schemes and how to use window boxes and balconies to grow plants for those with no garden, estimated to be one in eight households.

Arit Anderson, the garden writer, designer and presenter, told The Telegraph: “Even the smallest of outdoor spaces can be used to grow wildflowers alongside salads and herbs – it’s all about getting creative and thinking outside the box.

“I love seeing imaginative growing ideas on balconies and window ledges and I hope that people everywhere will get behind this project, using outdoor spaces of all shapes and sizes.”

People will be urged through the campaign to plant pollinator-friendly blooms and even create a water feature, which could be as simple as a submerged dish.

They will also be asked to leave a patch of long grass or make a pile of logs to create shelter for wildlife and natural predators such as hedgehogs and frogs, as well as being urged to go chemical and peat-free.

The initiative will be kickstarted by a grant of £247,834 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Craig Bennett, chief executive of the Wildlife Trusts, said: “During the past 50 years the King has frequently called for humanity to live in harmony with nature and has promoted sustainable food growing alongside planting for pollinators and pesticide-free gardening.

“Restoring nature and enhancing the health and wellbeing of communities has never been more important. We hope that people everywhere will enjoy helping wildlife whilst growing spuds and squash - and we’d like to invite groups across the UK to join our wonderful gardening coalition.”

