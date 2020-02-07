Groves sprints to victory on stage 3 of Herald Sun Tour
Mitchelton-Scott's Kaden Groves won the bunch-sprint finish to stage 3 of the Herald Sun Tour in Wangaratta, Victoria, on Friday, beating stage 1 winner Alberto Dainese (Sunweb) and Israel Start-Up Nation's Mihkel Räim.
Dainese's Sunweb teammate Jai Hindley finished safely in the bunch to retain his overall lead by four seconds from Mitchelton-Scott's Damien Howson and six seconds over St George Continental's Sebastian Berwick.
"We knew that EF Pro Cycling were going to be strong; they have a really strong team here, and had Jimmy [Whelan] in the break, so they never had to chase today," Groves told reporters after his stage win.
"I think I came around the last corner in maybe sixth wheel, or something, but, with 400 metres to go, I was confident that I could come over the top," he said, having overpowered EF's Moreno Hofland and Räim in the final couple of hundred metres, with Dainese coming through to take second.
"It was a pretty hard stage today," Groves added. "It was the stage I'd picked for the week, and I'm not climbing too badly at the moment, so I was pretty happy with the hard pace on the first climb, and I made the front selection.
"After that, Sunweb were really marking us out of the race – and not letting us go in the break – so we had to chase all day," he explained. "After the final climb before the finish, I managed to drop some of the guys, and I had 'Yatesy' and Cam Meyer riding on the front. Although it all came back together, I think I was one of the freshest at the finish."
Having Simon Yates – the team's leader who lost six minutes on the final climb to Falls Creek on stage 2 – pulling on the front in the closing kilometres to set Groves up for the sprint was, the 21-year-old Australian admitted, "pretty special".
"It just shows how much of a good teammate he is, and that all the guys are super happy to ride for each other. I think that's why the team has so much success, too," Groves said.
How it unfolded
An uphill start to stage 3 from Bright to Wangaratta saw the race split apart on the first KOM climb, where Team BridgeLane's Sam Hill led over the top. By the bottom of the descent, with 36km covered, a group of around 55 riders had come together, which included race leader Jai Hindley (Sunweb).
Going clear over the top of the day's second climb after 60km, eight riders – Michael Rice (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast), Carter Turnbull (Kordamentha Australian National Team), James Whelan (EF Pro Cycling), Israel Start-Up Nation's Guillaume Boivin, James Oram (Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy), Ben Hill (Team BridgeLane), and Aevolo pair Charles-Etienne Chretien and Tyler Stites – were allowed to build up a lead of just over four minutes with 100km of the day's 178.1km stage to go.
Whelan went into the stage 1:11 down on race leader Hindley, and became the race's virtual leader on the road, and with 87km left to race, he and Turnbull decided to attack their breakaway companions. While first Hill and Boivin, and eventually the two Aevolo riders, Stites and Chretien, were able to join them, the move served to drop Oram and Rice, and the six remaining riders' lead was built back up to 4:30 with 67km to go.
Inside the last 35km, Stites was no longer able to follow the pace, and then, almost immediately afterwards, Hill, who was in his third break in three days, was forced to pull over at the side of the road suffering with severe cramp – just before the final intermediate sprint in Glenrowan, where he was hoping to try to take more points to secure his green jersey.
The leaders' advantage started to plummet as the sprinters' and GC contenders' teams formed at the front of the bunch, and while Whelan's vitual leadership slipped away, the quartet – led by Boivin and Whelan – still had just over a minute at the start of the final KOM climb with 18km to race.
After a strong ride in the break, Turnbull dropped away on the climb, and, with 12km to go, the remaining trio was caught by a group led by Mitchelton-Scott, which had managed to go clear of a second group on the climb, with Sunweb sprinter Dainese having missed the boat.
However, it all came back together inside the final 10km, and it was Mitchelton-Scott who came out on top when it came to delivering their sprinter to the line.
Results
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
4:07:27
2
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
3
Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
4
Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
5
Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
6
Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
0:00:02
7
Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
8
Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
9
Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
10
Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane
11
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
12
Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan
13
Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
14
Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
15
James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
16
Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
17
Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
18
Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental
19
Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
20
Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan
21
Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
22
Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
23
Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling
24
Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
25
Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
26
Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental
27
Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
28
Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan
29
Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental
30
Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
31
Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo
32
Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
33
James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
34
Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental
35
Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
36
Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane
0:00:08
37
Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
38
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
39
Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling
40
Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
41
Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
0:00:15
42
Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
0:00:20
43
Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:00:27
44
Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
45
Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
0:00:34
46
Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
0:00:37
47
James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:00:44
48
Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
49
Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
0:00:46
50
Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental
0:01:02
51
Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental
0:02:08
52
Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
53
Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
54
Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
55
Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
56
Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
57
Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
0:04:26
58
Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan
59
Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental
60
Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan
61
Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
62
Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
63
Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
64
Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
65
Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
66
Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
67
Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental
68
Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
69
Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan
70
Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
71
Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
0:08:27
72
David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
73
Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
74
Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
75
Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
76
Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
77
Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
78
Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
79
Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:12:05
80
Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
DNF
Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental
DNF
Yudai Arashiro (Jpn) Kinan
DNF
Daniel di Domenico (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
DNF
Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
DNF
Sean McElroy (USA) Aevolo
DNF
Myles Stewart (Aus) Nero Continental
DNF
Bentley Niquet-Olden (Aus) Nero Continental
DNF
Alexander White (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
DNS
Conor Leahy (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo
6
2
James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
4
3
Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
2
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
6
2
Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo
4
3
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
2
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
10
2
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
8
3
Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
6
4
Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
4
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
20
2
Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
12
3
Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
6
4
James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
2
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
20
2
James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
12
3
Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
6
4
Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
2
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
12
2
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
8
3
Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo
4
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
EF Pro Cycling
12:22:25
2
Team Sunweb
3
Israel Start-Up Nation
4
Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:00:02
5
Team BridgeLane
6
Kinan
7
St George Continental
8
Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:00:08
9
Mitchelton-Scott
0:00:18
10
ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
0:00:32
11
Nero Continental
0:01:02
12
Aevolo
0:02:08
13
Oliver's Real Food Racing
0:06:32
General classification
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
9:50:30
2
Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:00:04
3
Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental
0:00:06
4
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
0:00:23
5
Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:00:47
6
Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
0:00:59
7
James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
0:01:08
8
Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental
0:01:11
9
Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan
0:01:15
10
Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:01:39
11
James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:01:52
12
Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo
0:02:20
13
Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:02:21
14
Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan
15
Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling
0:02:32
16
Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
0:02:54
17
Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:03:00
18
Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
19
Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane
0:03:57
20
Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:04:49
21
Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
0:06:07
22
Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing
0:06:10
23
Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
24
Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
0:06:12
25
Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:06:29
26
Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
0:06:52
27
Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:07:20
28
Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan
0:09:07
29
Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:09:16
30
Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:09:44
31
Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
0:11:13
32
Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling
0:11:19
33
Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
34
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:11:24
35
Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling
0:11:32
36
Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
0:11:37
37
Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental
0:11:55
38
Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:12:19
39
Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:12:52
40
Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
0:14:55
41
Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:15:20
42
Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
0:15:41
43
Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
0:16:18
44
Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
45
Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
0:16:22
46
Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
0:16:24
47
Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
0:16:50
48
Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
0:16:56
49
James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:17:06
50
Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
0:17:17
51
Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental
0:17:24
52
Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:17:40
53
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
0:19:19
54
Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
55
Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
56
Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:19:37
57
Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental
58
Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane
0:19:43
59
Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
0:19:55
60
Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental
0:20:48
61
Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:21:43
62
Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental
63
Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
0:24:01
64
Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan
65
Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
66
Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
0:24:46
67
Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
0:24:49
68
Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
69
Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan
0:25:42
70
Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan
0:25:49
71
Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:26:16
72
Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
0:26:50
73
Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:27:51
74
David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:28:02
75
Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
0:28:27
76
Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:29:41
77
Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental
0:31:25
78
Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
0:34:05
79
Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
0:35:10
80
Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
0:38:09
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
18
2
Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
18
3
Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
16
4
Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo
12
5
Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
10
6
Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
10
7
Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
10
8
Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
8
9
James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
6
10
Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental
6
11
Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
6
12
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
4
13
James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
4
14
Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
4
15
Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
4
16
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
2
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
30
2
James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
26
3
James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
20
4
Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
20
5
Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
16
6
Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
12
7
Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental
8
8
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
8
9
Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
6
10
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
4
11
Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo
4
12
Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane
2
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental
9:50:36
2
Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:01:33
3
Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo
0:02:14
4
Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling
0:02:26
5
Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:04:43
6
Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
0:06:01
7
Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:07:14
8
Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
0:11:07
9
Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:12:46
10
Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental
0:16:18
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Team Sunweb
29:33:44
2
EF Pro Cycling
0:01:44
3
Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy
0:07:29
4
Mitchelton-Scott
0:09:57
5
Kinan
0:10:29
6
Kordamentha Australian National Team
0:11:18
7
Israel Start-Up Nation
0:14:24
8
Aevolo
0:16:50
9
Team BridgeLane
0:22:48
10
Nero Continental
0:28:16
11
Oliver's Real Food Racing
0:30:52
12
St George Continental
0:33:57
13
ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast
0:40:54