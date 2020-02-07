Groves sprints to victory on stage 3 of Herald Sun Tour

Mitchelton-Scott’s Kaden Groves sprints to victory on stage 3 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour in Wangaratta

Mitchelton-Scott’s Kaden Groves sprints to victory on stage 3 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour in Wangaratta

Stage 3 winner Kaden Groves (Mitchelton-Scott) gets a champagne-soaking on the podium

Race leader Jai Hindley’s Sunweb team lead the bunch on stage 3

The day’s main eight-man breakaway pushes the pace on stage 3 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour

Sunweb’s Jai Hindley defended his yellow leader’s jersey on stage 3

Sunweb and Mitchelton-Scott work hard on the front of the chase group to catch the breakaway late on stage 3 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour

Race leader Jai Hindley (Sunweb) sits comfortably in the main bunch

Sunweb’s Jai Hindley, in the yellow jersey as race leader, takes on some fuel as hie follows Australian road race champion Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-Scott)

St George Continental youngster Sebastian Berwick sits in third place overall and has the white jersey as the Herald Sun Tour’s best young rider

Mitchelton-Scott’s Kaden Groves celebrates winning stage 3 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour

EF Pro Cycling’s James Whelan took the red jersey as most aggressive rider on stage 3 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour

Mitchelton-Scott's Kaden Groves won the bunch-sprint finish to stage 3 of the Herald Sun Tour in Wangaratta, Victoria, on Friday, beating stage 1 winner Alberto Dainese (Sunweb) and Israel Start-Up Nation's Mihkel Räim.

Dainese's Sunweb teammate Jai Hindley finished safely in the bunch to retain his overall lead by four seconds from Mitchelton-Scott's Damien Howson and six seconds over St George Continental's Sebastian Berwick.

"We knew that EF Pro Cycling were going to be strong; they have a really strong team here, and had Jimmy [Whelan] in the break, so they never had to chase today," Groves told reporters after his stage win.

"I think I came around the last corner in maybe sixth wheel, or something, but, with 400 metres to go, I was confident that I could come over the top," he said, having overpowered EF's Moreno Hofland and Räim in the final couple of hundred metres, with Dainese coming through to take second.

"It was a pretty hard stage today," Groves added. "It was the stage I'd picked for the week, and I'm not climbing too badly at the moment, so I was pretty happy with the hard pace on the first climb, and I made the front selection.

"After that, Sunweb were really marking us out of the race – and not letting us go in the break – so we had to chase all day," he explained. "After the final climb before the finish, I managed to drop some of the guys, and I had 'Yatesy' and Cam Meyer riding on the front. Although it all came back together, I think I was one of the freshest at the finish."

Having Simon Yates – the team's leader who lost six minutes on the final climb to Falls Creek on stage 2 – pulling on the front in the closing kilometres to set Groves up for the sprint was, the 21-year-old Australian admitted, "pretty special".

"It just shows how much of a good teammate he is, and that all the guys are super happy to ride for each other. I think that's why the team has so much success, too," Groves said.

How it unfolded

An uphill start to stage 3 from Bright to Wangaratta saw the race split apart on the first KOM climb, where Team BridgeLane's Sam Hill led over the top. By the bottom of the descent, with 36km covered, a group of around 55 riders had come together, which included race leader Jai Hindley (Sunweb).

Going clear over the top of the day's second climb after 60km, eight riders – Michael Rice (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast), Carter Turnbull (Kordamentha Australian National Team), James Whelan (EF Pro Cycling), Israel Start-Up Nation's Guillaume Boivin, James Oram (Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy), Ben Hill (Team BridgeLane), and Aevolo pair Charles-Etienne Chretien and Tyler Stites – were allowed to build up a lead of just over four minutes with 100km of the day's 178.1km stage to go.

Whelan went into the stage 1:11 down on race leader Hindley, and became the race's virtual leader on the road, and with 87km left to race, he and Turnbull decided to attack their breakaway companions. While first Hill and Boivin, and eventually the two Aevolo riders, Stites and Chretien, were able to join them, the move served to drop Oram and Rice, and the six remaining riders' lead was built back up to 4:30 with 67km to go.

Inside the last 35km, Stites was no longer able to follow the pace, and then, almost immediately afterwards, Hill, who was in his third break in three days, was forced to pull over at the side of the road suffering with severe cramp – just before the final intermediate sprint in Glenrowan, where he was hoping to try to take more points to secure his green jersey.

The leaders' advantage started to plummet as the sprinters' and GC contenders' teams formed at the front of the bunch, and while Whelan's vitual leadership slipped away, the quartet – led by Boivin and Whelan – still had just over a minute at the start of the final KOM climb with 18km to race.

After a strong ride in the break, Turnbull dropped away on the climb, and, with 12km to go, the remaining trio was caught by a group led by Mitchelton-Scott, which had managed to go clear of a second group on the climb, with Sunweb sprinter Dainese having missed the boat.

However, it all came back together inside the final 10km, and it was Mitchelton-Scott who came out on top when it came to delivering their sprinter to the line.

Results





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4:07:27 2 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 3 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 5 Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 6 Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:00:02 7 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 8 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 9 Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 10 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane 11 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 12 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan 13 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 14 Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 15 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 16 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 17 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 18 Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental 19 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 20 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan 21 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 22 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 23 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 24 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 25 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 26 Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental 27 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 28 Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan 29 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 30 Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 31 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 32 Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 33 James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 34 Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental 35 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 36 Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:00:08 37 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 38 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 39 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling 40 Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 41 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:00:15 42 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:20 43 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:27 44 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 45 Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:00:34 46 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:37 47 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:44 48 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 49 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:46 50 Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental 0:01:02 51 Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental 0:02:08 52 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 53 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 54 Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 55 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 56 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 57 Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:04:26 58 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan 59 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental 60 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan 61 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 62 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 63 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 64 Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 65 Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 66 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 67 Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental 68 Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 69 Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan 70 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 71 Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:08:27 72 David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 73 Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 74 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 75 Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 76 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 77 Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 78 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 79 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:05 80 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Craig Wiggins (Aus) St George Continental DNF Yudai Arashiro (Jpn) Kinan DNF Daniel di Domenico (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast DNF Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo DNF Sean McElroy (USA) Aevolo DNF Myles Stewart (Aus) Nero Continental DNF Bentley Niquet-Olden (Aus) Nero Continental DNF Alexander White (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy DNS Conor Leahy (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 6 2 James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 4 3 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 6 2 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 4 3 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 10 2 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 8 3 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 6 4 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 4





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 20 2 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 12 3 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 4 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 20 2 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 12 3 Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 6 4 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 12 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 8 3 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 4





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 EF Pro Cycling 12:22:25 2 Team Sunweb 3 Israel Start-Up Nation 4 Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:00:02 5 Team BridgeLane 6 Kinan 7 St George Continental 8 Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:00:08 9 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:18 10 ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:00:32 11 Nero Continental 0:01:02 12 Aevolo 0:02:08 13 Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:06:32

General classification





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 9:50:30 2 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:04 3 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 0:00:06 4 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:23 5 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:47 6 Jesse Ewart (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:00:59 7 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:08 8 Jay Vine (Aus) Nero Continental 0:01:11 9 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Kinan 0:01:15 10 Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:01:39 11 James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:01:52 12 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 0:02:20 13 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:21 14 Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Kinan 15 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling 0:02:32 16 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:02:54 17 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:03:00 18 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 19 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:03:57 20 Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:04:49 21 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:06:07 22 Brendon Davids (RSA) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:06:10 23 Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 24 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:06:12 25 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:29 26 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:52 27 Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:07:20 28 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Kinan 0:09:07 29 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:09:16 30 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:09:44 31 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:11:13 32 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling 0:11:19 33 Michael Freiberg (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 34 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:11:24 35 Marcus Culey (Aus) Team Sapura Cycling 0:11:32 36 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:37 37 Ben Carman (Aus) Nero Continental 0:11:55 38 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:12:19 39 Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:12:52 40 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:14:55 41 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:20 42 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:15:41 43 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 0:16:18 44 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 45 Michael Rice (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:16:22 46 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 0:16:24 47 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:16:50 48 Michael Potter (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:16:56 49 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:17:06 50 Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:17:17 51 Dylan McKenna (Aus) Nero Continental 0:17:24 52 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:40 53 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 0:19:19 54 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 55 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 56 Godfrey Slattery (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:19:37 57 Alex Heaney (NZl) St George Continental 58 Ben Metcalfe (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:19:43 59 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental 0:19:55 60 Christopher Miller (Aus) Nero Continental 0:20:48 61 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:21:43 62 Joel Yates (NZl) St George Continental 63 Thomas Bolton (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:24:01 64 Hiroshi Tsubaki (Jpn) Kinan 65 Riley Fleming (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 66 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 0:24:46 67 Ashley Mackay (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 0:24:49 68 Sebastian Barrett (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 69 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Kinan 0:25:42 70 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Kinan 0:25:49 71 Joshua Kench (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:26:16 72 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:26:50 73 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:27:51 74 David Williams (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:28:02 75 Liam White (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:28:27 76 Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:29:41 77 Jesse Coyle (Aus) Nero Continental 0:31:25 78 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:34:05 79 Conor Murtagh (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:35:10 80 Samuel Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:38:09





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 18 2 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 18 3 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 16 4 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 12 5 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 6 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 10 7 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 8 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 9 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 6 10 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 6 11 Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 6 12 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 4 13 James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 4 14 Angus Lyons (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 4 15 Ryan Thomas (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast 4 16 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 30 2 James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 26 3 James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 20 4 Samuel Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 20 5 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16 6 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 12 7 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 8 8 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 8 9 Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 6 10 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 4 11 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 4 12 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Team Bridgelane 2





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) St George Continental 9:50:36 2 Rudy Porter (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:01:33 3 Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Aevolo 0:02:14 4 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Pro Cycling 0:02:26 5 Ari Scott (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy 0:04:43 6 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:06:01 7 Carter Turnbull (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:07:14 8 Sebastian Presley (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing 0:11:07 9 Calan White (Aus) Kordamentha Australian National Team 0:12:46 10 Connor Reardon (Aus) St George Continental 0:16:18



