Groves scores 20, leads Oklahoma past No. 14 Florida, 74-67

  • Florida guard Brandon McKissic (23) slips as he tries to get the ball away from Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)
  • Florida forward Anthony Duruji (4) goes up for a dunk against Oklahoma guard Jalen Hill (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)
  • Florida guard Myreon Jones, left, passes the ball past Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)
  • Florida forward Anthony Duruji grabs a rebound next to Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)
  • Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) tries to push past Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)
  • Florida guard Brandon McKissic (23) slips as he tries to get the ball away from Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)
CLIFF BRUNT
·2 min read
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Tanner Groves scored 20 points to lead Oklahoma to a 74-67 victory over No. 14 Florida on Wednesday night.

Groves, a transfer from Eastern Washington, shot 8 of 11 and had eight rebounds.

Jalen Hill scored 18 points and Umoja Gibson added 15 for Oklahoma (7-1), which earned its biggest win yet under new coach Porter Moser. He picked up his 300th career coaching win after previous stops at Arkansas-Little Rock, Illinois State and Loyola Chicago.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 17 points and Colin Castleton added 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Florida (6-1).

The Sooners led 9-0 before the Gators scored on a free throw nearly four minutes into the game. The Gators committed five turnovers before making a shot.

Florida chipped away throughout the half and took the lead for the first time on three free throws by Tyree Appleby just over a minute before the break. Oklahoma recovered and led 37-36 at halftime.

A 3-pointer by Groves pushed the lead to seven with just under 6 minutes remaining, and Hill followed with a thunderous right-handed jam that gave the Sooners a 65-56 lead and prompted a Florida timeout.

Florida rallied, and a 3-pointer by Appleby cut Oklahoma's lead to 69-67 with about 2 minutes remaining. But Hill scored, was fouled and made the free throw to push the Sooners' lead back to five, and Oklahoma remained in control from there.

BIG PICTURE

Florida: The Gators already have solid wins over Florida State and Ohio State this season - the same Ohio State team that just beat No. 1 Duke on Tuesday. This loss isn't a resume killer.

Oklahoma: It's an impressive win for an Oklahoma team that was pieced together with a new coach, a few holdovers, transfer portal additions and incoming freshmen. The Sooners were picked to finish seventh in the Big 12, but they look like they might be better than that.

UP NEXT

Florida hosts Texas Southern on Dec. 6.

Oklahoma hosts Butler on Dec. 7.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

