Grove’s Programmatic Ad Tech Platform, Interactive Offers, Signs on 4 Major Partners

HENDERSON, NV, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Grove Inc. (GRVI) announced that its wholly owned Adtech platform, Interactive Offers, continues its expansion into eCommerce with the addition of new partners within the financial industry to further boost its growing list of advertisers and publishers using its SaaS advertising platform.

The company has now partnered with Outbrain, ZeroHedge, StreetAuthority, and InvestingDaily, who will now utilize Interactive’s SaaS advertising technology to monetize their current database as well as bring in new, targeted leads/customers.

Interactive Offers continues to establish its relationship with some of the biggest publishers and advertisers in the finance industry, as well as eCommerce giants, like its recent partnership with Maropost.

The reality is that advertising online has become more expensive, month after month. Cost-per-click across mainstream channels like Facebook, Instagram, Google, and YouTube, has increased to a level that is nearly unattainable for most businesses to scale. Even worse, the traffic quality is diminishing, and verifiable clicks are dwindling.

Interactive Offers provides a comprehensive programmatic ad tech solution. IO verifies clicks are authentic, while operating for publishers and advertisers on a performance benchmark and acquiring leads/customers instead of charging per click or by impression. The company continues to expand as businesses look for reliable traffic to their products/services.

The company is rapidly scaling its click-to-opt-in program that can be used in email advertising, display advertising, and even on transactional confirmation pages. This helps deliver an even higher quality of customers with catered ads based on the user’s buying behavior.

For eCommerce brands, especially, with the use of third-party cookies being disabled across the web, the ability to retarget consumers isn’t what it used to be. Interactive Offers can now provide a way for advertisers to speak directly to customers through first party data who have just recently bought a product/service, and give them an instant, complimentary offer, based on their buying history. This will increase the cart value for publishers and provide advertisers with highly targeted customers with the click of a button.

About Grove, Inc.

Grove, Inc. is a global innovator in hemp, health and wellness. The company has an array of in-house brands and operates in multiple verticals including SaaS programmatic ad technology, and a wholly owned division dedicated to acquiring high growth e-commerce brands. The company sells to numerous consumer markets including the botanical, beauty, pet care, and functional foods sectors. It seeks to take advantage of an emerging worldwide trend in consumer products selling through Amazon and E-commerce.

