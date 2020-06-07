Grouse Grind trail to reopen June 22

North Vancouver's Grouse Grind is to reopen to the public later this month.

The 2.9 kilometre trail up Grouse Mountain, which is jointly managed by Grouse Mountain Resort and Metro Vancouver Regional Parks, will be available again on June 22.

That same day the resort will reopen its mountaintop facilities, as well as the Skyride gondola with restrictions. The gondola transports people up and down the mountain.

Mother Nature's Stairmaster, as it's been called, normally opens in early May but due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 Grouse Mountain suspended its operations in March.

Different hiking experience

Hikers will have to prepare for a different experience on the trail as Metro Vancouver requests that people keep two metres apart as much as possible.

There are also big changes to how Grouse Mountain will operate the Skyride for downloading guests from the top.

Passengers must prebook through an online system, have their temperatures taken prior to boarding, and where a mask.

Grouse Mountain will also operate the Skyride at 30 per cent capacity, which is around 30 people instead of around 100.

As an alternative to descending in the Skyride, hikers can return to the base of the mountain using the British Columbia Mountaineering Club (BCMC) trail, which takes about two hours.

Metro Vancouver warns that a bear has been seen regularly on the BCMC trail.

Downhill hiking on the Grouse Grind is not permitted due to concerns over rock falls, trail damage and congestion in narrower sections. Dogs are also not permitted.

Grouse Mountain says more than 150,000 people hike the grind every year, climbing 2,830 stairs with an elevation gain of 853 metres.