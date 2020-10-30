Groups scramble to find alternatives to school gyms

Gym time has become a hot commodity in pandemic New Brunswick after the Department of Education closed all of its gyms to community groups.

That means children's athletic associations, youth groups, and anyone who previously operated out of a school, are all scrambling to find alternative locations.

Those with facilities to offer have been inundated with inquiries.

Dave Theriault of the YMCA of Greater Moncton said he received a "flood of requests" when the province announced the decision to close school gymnasiums to outside groups.

"That's when the flood ... of requests came in," said Theriault, the Y's vice-president of programs and community initiatives.

"Because traditionally, I would never get that many requests from outside agencies … or private people just to use the facilities."

Theriault said he's fielded inquiries from a wide variety of groups — from organized youth sports groups and clubs to individual enthusiasts just looking to play a pickup game of hoops with a bunch of friends.

According to the Education Department's Return to School policy, even parents aren't allowed into school gyms to watch their children play for school teams.

When asked about the decision last month, deputy education minister George Daley said it came down to cleaning.

"We were worried about having enough resources to keep schools clean if we allow spectators in. So we made the choice to not allow them in."

Daley said it was important to "protect the sanctity of the bubbles," by limiting the number of people entering school buildings.

Spokesperson Tara Chislett said Thursday that the Education Department will re-evaluate the decision, but community groups "should not expect any access to school facilities any earlier than January 2021."

She said the priority is keeping schools clean and safe for students.

"At this time, the capacity to maintain cleaning and disinfecting standards with existing resources is limited," she wrote in an email.

She said the department is "actively recruiting additional custodial staff."

Children missing out

The director of operations for Basketball New Brunswick is worried that a quarter of all children won't be able to play basketball this year.

