Groups have their say on Quebec's expansion of medical assistance in dying

Medical and legal experts as well as advocacy groups will weigh in on Quebec's proposed expansion to medical assistance in dying (MAID), which would allow people to make an advanced request before they incapacitated by an incurable disease.

A public consultation will begin Tuesday morning at the National Assembly.

Bill 11, which was tabled last month by Sonia Bélanger, the minister responsible for seniors, modifies the Act respecting end-of-life care.

If passed, the new law would allow those suffering from degenerative diseases, like Alzheimer's, to apply for MAID and give advanced consent.

The public consultation is a necessary step before the bill can be passed into provincial law. Seven days have been set aside for the consultation between Tuesday and March 29.

Véronique Hivon, the chief architect of the province's current law for medically assisted death and former Parti Québécois MNA, is expected to be the first person to speak during the proceedings on Tuesday. Others include representatives for the Quebec College of Physicians and the Association québécoise pour le droit de mourir dans la dignité (AQDMD), which is an advocacy group for MAID.

Bill 11 does not apply to those whose only ailment is a mental illness like depression or a personality disorder. That's expected to change in Quebec and across Canada when the federal government puts regulations in place in March 2024.

Those regulations were supposed to be in place this year, but Canada's justice minister said a delay was necessary to allow the medical community to prepare for the complexities of those cases.