Groups offer to pay travel costs for women seeking abortions in southwest Illinois

Mike Koziatek
·5 min read

Two metro-east clinics that offer abortions announced on Friday that they have established a new service to help pay travel costs for out-of-state women coming to Illinois to terminate their pregnancies.

Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, which has a clinic in Fairview Heights, and the Hope Clinic for Women in Granite City will operate the Regional Logistics Center, which is located in the Planned Parenthood’s center in Fairview Heights.

The logistics center is being billed as a “travel agency,” where women can get assistance in arranging and funding travel to the metro-east. This help includes covering the cost of plane tickets and lodging. There are no income limits for participants.

The announcement of the new center was made on the eve of the 49th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The anniversary being observed by both sides of the abortion issue. The Associated Press reports the court has “indicated it will allow states to impose tighter restrictions on abortion” this year and “possibly overturn” the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion.

In Washington, D.C., anti-abortion protesters gathered on Friday for the annual March for Life rally. The New York Times reported that persons at the rally were optimistic the Supreme Court would make a ruling in their favor this year.

The Times reported that Jeanne Mancini, the president of the March for Life Defense and Education Fund, which has organized the march since 1974, said, “We are hoping and praying that this year, 2022, will bring a historic change for life.”

Supporters of abortion rights said they see the metro-east logistics center as a way to counter restrictions imposed in other states even if Roe v. Wade is reversed.

“While this could likely be the last year we honor Roe v. Wade as the law of the land, seeing rights, justice, and health leaders come together brings me hope in our collective work to re-build something better in its place,” Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, said in a news release.

“Together, we’re breaking down the silos anti-abortion politicians created and proving that in community, with innovation, and determination, we can secure a future with abortion access, which Roe never guaranteed.”

The Regional Logistics Center offers a “one-stop” call center for patients who may have to travel to the metro-east for an abortion.

Bonyen Lee-Gilmore, spokeswoman for the Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, said case workers at the logistics center will guide patients as they make appointments for either the Planned Parenthood site in Fairview Heights or the Hope Clinic in Granite City.

Lee-Gilmore recommended patients go to the Planned Parenthood website for more information about the services offered by the logistics center.

Leaders of the two groups were joined by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker during an online news conference and a meeting which aired on Instagram afterward.

Pritzker noted that state and local funding was not used for the Regional Logistics Center but that “it’s funded by a lot of private partners.”

“I’m so grateful for partners including Planned Parenthood and the Hope Clinic for Women who have responded to these growing threats with an ever-increasing commitment to serve patients in need,” Pritzker said in a statement.

“Illinois is, and will continue to be, a beacon of hope in the heart of this nation when it comes to standing up for fundamental rights.”

In 2019, Pritzker signed the Reproductive Health Act which establishes the “fundamental right” of a woman to have an abortion and states that a “fertilized egg, embryo or fetus does not have independent rights.” The bill also eliminated felony penalties for doctors that perform abortions and removed waiting periods, the newspaper reported.

Last month, Pritzker signed a law that ends parental notification, a requirement that doctors notify the parents of a minor seeking an abortion, Capitol News Illinois reported.

Pritzker said he is “very concerned” that almost half of the states will restrict abortion rights and reproductive rights.

Increase in patients

The two metro-east clinics said they have seen an increase in patients since a Texas law restricting abortions went into effect in September.

The Texas law bans abortion after cardiac activity is detected in the fetus, usually around six weeks. That’s before some women know they’re pregnant, The Associated Press reported.

While the Regional Logistics Center was officially unveiled on Friday, the caseworkers have been working on the new service for several weeks, Lee-Gilmore said.

In recent weeks, the center has provided 138 rides and flights and has housed dozens of patients who needed to stay overnight, according to the groups’ news release.

If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, Planned Parenthood estimates 14,000 out-of-state patients will travel to Southern Illinois for abortions. They will come from states including Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Tennessee, according to the group’s study.

Lee-Gilmore described the center as the only one of its kind under the Planned Parenthood organization nationwide.

Rodríguez said planning for the Regional Logistics Center has been going on for two years and it was “not a direct response” of what could happen in the Supreme Court this year.

“Initially we thought that this was going to be an opportunity to better serve patients’ needs in the Midwest but what I can tell you is that we are prepared to scale up the operations of the Regional Logistics Center,” she said when asked about the potential impact of a Supreme Court decision reversing Roe v. Wade.

The Hope Clinic and Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region over the last two years have made a $10 million investment in building capacity, infrastructure and technology, Rodríguez said.

Planned Parenthood opened a new clinic in Fairview Heights in 2019 at 317 Salem Place after previously being located on North Illinois Street for 19 years in Fairview Heights.

The Hope Clinic for Women is in Granite City at 1602 21st St.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • AHL player Krystof Hrabik suspended 30 games for racist gesture

    An AHL player has been suspended 30 games for making a racist gesture toward a Black opponent.

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • AP Was There: Jordan scores 63 in double OT loss to Celtics

    Michael Jordan scores 63 points in a 135-131 double-overtime playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Jordan broke records held by Elgin Baylor, Bob Cousy and Wilt Chamberlain. But Jordan couldn’t stop Boston from making its own bit of history. The Celtics tied a single-season league record of 33 consecutive home victories, including playoffs, set by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949-50. Boston wound up sweeping the playoff series in three games. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story o

  • Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

    NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • 1st year coordinator has 49ers D at high level in playoffs

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans' meteoric rise from quality control coach to defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers hit a speed bump three games into his first season calling plays. Ryans' defense allowed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to drive for the winning field goal in the final 37 seconds of a 30-28 loss that raised questions if the 37-year-old former linebacker was ready to be in charge of an NFL defense. “Week 3 seems like so long ago, but I’m happy for Week 3

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Malkin, Crosby lift streaking Penguins over Senators

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa

  • Kraken snap 9-game losing streak, beat Blackhawks 3-2 in SO

    SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Donato scored at 2:02 of the third period to pull Seattle even at 2. Donato scored in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi — stuck without a goal this season in 38 games — scored the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury. It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San J

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • 5 Interesting facts about Chelsea

    Are you a fan of Chelsea? Here are some interesting facts about the club.