Groups of juveniles go on looting sprees in Philadelphia; more than a dozen arrested

Philadelphia police arrested over a dozen people Tuesday night after multiple stores, including Apple, in the Center City area were ransacked following the gathering of a large crowd that, at one point, was as large as 100 young adults and teenagers, authorities said.

The looting began within a half hour after the conclusion of a peaceful protests in downtown Philadelphia over a judge’s decision on Tuesday to dismiss charges against Mark Dial, a former Philadelphia police officer who fatally shot Eddie Irizarry.

The fatal shooting of Irizarry drew national attention after body camera footage contradicted the initial police account, which purported that the 27-year-old lunged at officers with a knife. Charges against Dial were refiled hours after the judge dismissed the case.

Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford said multiple times during a news conference Tuesday night that the looting "had nothing to do" with the earlier protest.

"What we had tonight was a bunch of criminal opportunists taking advantage of a situation and make an attempt to destroy our city," the commissioner said. "It's not going to be tolerated, we've made arrests and we will continue to make arrests."

At least 15 to 20 people were taken into custody in connection with the looting, Stanford said. He added that at least two firearms were recovered during the arrests.

Around 8 p.m., police received multiple 911 calls, and witnessed first-hand, from business owners reporting groups of teenagers running into stores, stuffing bags with merchandise and fleeing.

The protest over the Irizarry decision ended around 7:30 p.m. and many of the officers who were at the demonstration quickly moved to Center City in response to the looting.

The commissioner said police believe the teenagers and young adults who ransacked businesses, including an Apple store, Footlocker and Lululemon, came from different areas around the city.

Police are also investigating a possible "caravan of a number of different vehicles" going from location to location over the night. Several of the individuals among the group were arrested overnight, Stanford said.

