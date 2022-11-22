Groups ask for more funds as Calgary city council begins budget deliberations

·3 min read
Historic City Hall houses the offices of Calgary's mayor and city councillors. Budget deliberations began Monday with civic organizations presenting to the council on why they deserve more funding. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press - image credit)
Multiple civic partner organizations asked Calgary city council on Monday to boost their budgets as the week-long debate on the municipal budget kicked off at city hall.

While overall spending in the new four-year budget is being increased, partner organizations say they need more cash if they are to thrive and help the city meet its goals, which include revitalizing the downtown core and boosting the city's reputation as a destination.

Speaking before the council Monday morning, the head of Tourism Calgary, Cindy Ady, said her organization needs an additional $2 million a year to help attract major meetings and conventions to the city.

She added that with the BMO Centre expansion opening next year, the city's convention facilities will double, allowing for a significant influx of money into the city.

But in order for the city to capitalize on that influx of cash, funding is still needed to attract potential visitors, Ady said.

"Right now, we're about half what our next competitor spends just in marketing," she said.

According to Ady, $2 million in funding from the city would translate into almost $70 million in economic return.

"It's just the right thing to do," she said. "We're about to open [the BMO Centre], and we want to do this city proud."

Other organizations, such as Sport Calgary, Parks Foundation Calgary, Arts Commons and Contemporary Calgary, presented before the council, asking for additional funds.

Contemporary Calgary, for instance, asked to become a funded civic partner as the group is planning major additions to the old planetarium over the next few years.

Meanwhile, the Parks Foundation told council that without additional funding, it won't be able to provide dedicated support to some of the city's underserved communities.

Tough choices ahead

City administrators are asking the council to approve a 4.4 per cent property tax increase for next year, and an average 3.7 per cent increase each year until 2026. Hikes to transit fees have also been proposed.

Additionally, the proposal outlines a $10-billion capital spending program over the next five years, with increases for police, fire and other services. Officials from those agencies began presenting their budget proposals to the council Monday afternoon.

The councillors are tasked with striking a balance between funding agencies, organizations and projects that citizens depend on and value all the while weighing the additional tax burden on residents, who are already dealing with rising prices on daily goods due to inflation. 

"We can't do all the things that Calgarians want because our resources are limited, and we need to keep taxes affordable," said Carla Male, the city's chief financial officer.

According to Male, the top responses from a recent survey of what Calgarians want to see addressed in the city were:

  • Infrastructure and traffic (31%).

  • Crime and safety (27%).

  • Recreation and parks (19%).

  • Transit (18%).

  • Poverty, homelessness and affordable housing (16%).

On Tuesday, council will hear from members of the public on their ideas for the budget. After that, councillors will begin deliberating before moving forward with a motion.

Voting on a motion is expected Thursday or Friday.

