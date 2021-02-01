Ceres Global Ag Corp. to Report Q2 2021 Earnings and Host Earnings Call on February 12, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSX: CRP) ("Ceres" or the "Company") today announced that it will report its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results on Friday, February 12, 2021. Ceres will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter financial and operational results on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Robert Day, Ceres' President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jay Bierley, Ceres' Chief Financial Officer, will co-chair the conference call.
All interested parties can join the conference call by dialing 1-888-231-8191 or 647-427-7450. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. The conference call will be archived for replay until Friday, February 26, 2021 at midnight, ET. To access the archived conference call, please dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the reservation number 8248582.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at: http://bit.ly/CeresQ22021. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.
About Ceres Global Ag Corp. (ceresglobalagcorp.com)
Through its network of commodity logistics centers and team of industry experts, Ceres and its subsidiaries ("Ceres Global") merchandizes high-quality North American agricultural commodities and value-added products and provides reliable supply chain logistics services to agricultural, energy and industrial customers worldwide.
Ceres Global is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and together with its affiliated companies, operates 13 locations across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Minnesota. These facilities have an aggregate grain and oilseed storage capacity of approximately 31 million bushels.
Ceres Global has a 50% interest in Savage Riverport, LLC, a joint venture with Consolidated Grain and Barge Co., a 50% in Gateway Energy Terminal, an unincorporated joint venture with Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp., a 25% interest in Stewart Southern Railway Inc., a short-line railway located in southeast Saskatchewan with a range of 130 kilometers, and a 17% interest in Canterra Seed Holdings Ltd, a Canada-based seed development company.
For more information about Ceres Global, please visit www.ceresglobalagcorp.com
Cautionary Notice: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and United States securities laws. Forward-looking information may include but is not limited to, statements regarding the timing and completion of the Private Placement and the proposed use of proceeds. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would" or "might," "be taken," "occur" or "be achieved." Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Ceres undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
