Groupe PSA repurchases 10 million of its own shares from Dongfeng Motor Group (DFG) and amends Share Repurchase Agreement with DFG

IMPORTANT NOTICE

By reading the following communication, you agree to be bound by the following limitations and qualifications:

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer or invitation to exchange or sell or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy, or an invitation to exchange, purchase or subscribe for, any securities, any part of the business or assets described herein, or any other interests or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in connection with the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. This communication should not be construed in any manner as a recommendation to any reader of this document.

This communication is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14th 2017.

An offer of securities in the United States pursuant to a business combination transaction will only be made, as may be required, through a prospectus which is part of an effective registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Shareholders of Peugeot S.A. (“PSA”) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”) who are U.S. persons or are located in the United States are advised to read the registration statement when and if it is declared effective by the SEC because it will contain important information relating to the proposed transaction. A registration statement on Form F-4 in connection with the combination of FCA and PSA through a cross-border merger was filed with the SEC on July 24, 2020 but has not yet been declared effective. You may obtain copies of all documents filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction, documents incorporated by reference, and FCA’s SEC filings at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov . In addition, the effective registration statement will be made available for free to shareholders in the United States.

Groupe PSA repurchases 10 million of its own shares from Dongfeng Motor Group (DFG) and amends Share Repurchase Agreement with DFG

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA, “FCA”) informs that Groupe PSA announced today that it is repurchasing 10 million common shares of Peugeot S.A. (“PSA Shares”) from Dongfeng Motor Group (“DFG”). The acquired PSA Shares, representing approximately 1.10% of the share capital of Peugeot S.A., will be cancelled after the settlement of the transaction (to take place on 25 September 2020).

In addition, subject to final approval by the Board of DFG, Groupe PSA and DFG have agreed to amend the Share Repurchase Agreement in force among them to provide that the remaining 20.7 million PSA Shares to be sold pursuant to the Share Repurchase Agreement will be sold by DFG to Groupe PSA by 31 December 2020 or, if not sold to Groupe PSA by that date, to third parties by the end of 2022.

FCA is providing this information in connection with the proposed combination of FCA and Groupe PSA announced on 18 December 2019.

London, 23 September 2020

For further information:

tel.: +39 (011) 00 31111

Email: mediarelations@fcagroup.com

www.fcagroup.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains forward-looking statements. In particular, these forward-looking statements include statements regarding future financial performance and the expectations of FCA and PSA (the “Parties”) as to the achievement of certain targeted metrics at any future date or for any future period are forward-looking statements. These statements may include terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “could”, “should”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “remain”, “on track”, “design”, “target”, “objective”, “goal”, “forecast”, “projection”, “outlook”, “prospects”, “plan”, or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on the Parties’ current state of knowledge, future expectations and projections about future events and are by their nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Story continues