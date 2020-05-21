The Canadian fashion retailer is now offering PayBright's buy now, pay later option at checkout for its two brands: Dynamite and Garage.

Canadian consumers shopping on www.dynamiteclothing.com or garageclothing.com now have the option to pay for purchases over four bi-weekly interest-free payments.

The new payment offering was launched through PayBright's technical integration with Klarna, which is supporting Groupe Dynamite shoppers in the US.





TORONTO, May 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Groupe Dynamite, a leading Canadian fashion retailer whose a la mode apparel and accessories are offered online and in over 300 Garage Clothing and Dynamite stores across the country, today announced its partnership with PayBright , Canada's leading provider of installment payment solutions.

Groupe Dynamite partners with PayBright to offer interest-free installment payments in Canada (CNW Group/PayBright)

Through this new partnership, Canadian shoppers on www.dynamiteclothing.com and garageclothing.com can now select PayBright's installment payment option at checkout. Groupe Dynamite is offering PayBright's Pay in 4 installment plan: 4 bi-weekly interest-free payments for purchases starting at $35. Shoppers across Canada can choose PayBright as their preferred way to pay and enjoy their apparel while paying over time.

Toronto-based PayBright is partnered with over 6,000 domestic and international merchants, enabling them to offer installment payments to their Canadian consumers quickly and easily. E-commerce merchants that partner with PayBright are seeing growth in consumer traffic, increases in checkout conversions of 10-25%, and average order values that are as much as 100% higher than orders completed with other payment methods.

"Shopping at Garage and Dynamite is not only about leading fashion, but also choice and convenience. We are constantly enhancing the checkout experience both in-store and online, and that includes how our customers can pay," said Ian Richards, Vice-President, Digital & Loyalty, Groupe Dynamite. "With PayBright in Canada and Klarna in the US, we are giving shoppers payment flexibility, interest-free spending power, and a seamless experience."

"We are thrilled to work with Groupe Dynamite and its customers across Canada. Canadians are increasingly looking for flexible pay-later options at checkout - especially now," said Wayne Pommen, President and CEO at PayBright. "During these challenging economic times, interest-free payment plans give customers financial flexibility in a simple and transparent way. We're proud to welcome Garage and Dynamite to our roster of Canada's leading fashion and apparel retailers whose customers are enjoying more payment choice at checkout."

Improving the shopping journey for customers was top of mind for Groupe Dynamite, and was the impetus behind offering PayBright in Canada and Klarna in the US. PayBright and Klarna partnered in March of 2019 to give Klarna's more than 200,000 global retailers the ability to activate installment payments in multiple countries, including Canada, through a single integration.

PayBright was the first integrated installment payment solution for both e-commerce and in-store sales in Canada that does not require customers to sign up for a credit card. Unlike other pay-later payment methods, PayBright does not charge hidden fees, retroactive interest, or revolving interest charges.

About PayBright

PayBright is Canada's leading provider of installment payment plans for e-commerce and in-store purchases. Through partnerships with over 6,000 domestic and international retailers, PayBright allows Canadian consumers to buy now and pay later in a quick and easy experience. PayBright is fully integrated with leading retail partners including Steve Madden, Bestseller, boohoo, Wayfair, Samsung, eBay, TaylorMade, Endy, Casper, The Source, and Lenovo. PayBright's installment plans range from 4 bi-weekly interest-free payments for smaller purchases up to 60 months for larger purchases. Headquartered in Toronto, PayBright has provided Canadians with over $2 billion in spending power since inception. For more information, visit www.paybright.com .

About Groupe Dynamite

Groupe Dynamite, a Montreal-based company with two brands at the heart of its success, operates more than 300 stores in Canada and the United States and employs close to 6,000 people. The Company creates, designs, markets and distributes a constantly evolving edited fashion collection to a large network of Dynamite and Garage retail stores. The brand's core strength is rooted in a solid understanding of its customer and is a design-driven fashion retail organization. More information on Groupe Dynamite is available at www.groupedynamite.com

