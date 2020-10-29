Groupe Casino - Third quarter 2020 net sales and financial information





Consolidated net sales of €7.4bn, up +6.2% on a same-store basis



In France, net sales stable on a same-store basis and EBITDA up +€46m over the quarter, driven by cost reduction plans and growth in the Cdiscount marketplace

In Latin America, same-store growth of +11.6%, led by strong increase at Assaí (+18.1% on a same-store basis) and growth in consolidated GPA EBITDA of +30% in local currency





Third-quarter highlights

In France, same-store net sales were stable (-0.2%) for the France Retail scope, reflecting lower tourist numbers in Paris and south-east France in July and improved sales momentum in August. Growth remained strong in the organic (+8%) and E-commerce (+44%) segments. Due to the disposal of Vindémia and the Rocade plan, total sales were down -10.6%.

The main highlight of the quarter was the sharp +€46m improvement in EBITDA versus Q3 2019, driven by:

Significant productivity gains from the transformation plans, on top of the full-year effect of the Rocade plan (disposal and closure of loss-making stores). In addition, the costs associated with the health crisis were sharply reduced, and the Group has sustainably lowered its cost base across all of its banners.

Continued strong momentum for the Cdiscount marketplace, with gross merchandise volume (GMV) rising by +8.8% and revenues (commissions and services to vendors) by +17%.

Over the quarter, the increase in EBITDA and the impact of fuel sales recovery on working capital contributed to an improvement in cash generation of +€130m versus the same prior-year period.

The Group continued to implement its strategic priorities during the quarter:

1 - Marketing priorities

Food e-commerce was up +44% over the quarter:

At the O’logistique automated warehouse powered by Ocado technology, orders increased by +60% between end-June and end-September and the service area was extended to cover 75% of the population in the Ile-de-France region.

Launch in late September of order preparation for Casino banners.

Fast growth of the Cdiscount marketplace, whose gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased by +8.8% and revenues (commissions and services to vendors) by +17%. The marketplace accounted for 45% of total GMV (up +5.9 pts), with the transfer of direct sales to marketplace sales resulting in overall stability in GMV for the period.

The marketplace accounted for 45% of total GMV (up +5.9 pts), with the transfer of direct sales to marketplace sales resulting in overall stability in GMV for the period. Growth in the organic segment of +8% in a context of stable sales, with the contribution from organic products for the quarter up +1.1 percentage points to 9.0%.

2 - Digital priorities : further progress in customer-oriented innovations, with 477 stores now offering automated solutions (versus 444 at end-June 2020) enabling them to operate autonomously (in the evening and on Sundays), and increased digitalisation of the customer experience, with 51% of payments at hypermarkets and 44% at supermarkets carried out by smartphone or automatic checkout.

3 - Development priorities : further expansion in urban and convenience formats with 37 stores opened during the quarter (105 store openings since the beginning of the year).

The Group complied comfortably with its covenants at end-September, with 12‑month adjusted EBITDA1 standing at €925m, gross debt2 at €5,974m, and the gross debt5/adjusted EBITDA4 ratio at 6.46x, with headroom of €732m in gross debt versus the 7.25x limit.

In France (including Cdiscount), the Group had €3.0bn in liquidity at end-September, of which €0.6bn in cash and cash equivalents and €2.3bn in undrawn confirmed credit lines.

With the expected completion of the Leader Price sale and estimated fourth-quarter cash flow generation, the Group expects gross debt5 to come to €5.0bn at end-2020 in France (including Cdiscount), more than €1bn lower than at end-2019.

In Latin America, net sales rose by +15.5% on an organic basis (+11.6% on a same-store basis), driven by the excellent performance from Assaí (organic growth of +33%3). Consolidated GPA EBITDA (including Éxito Group) increased by +30%1 from BRL 1.3bn to BRL 1.7bn.

In Brazil (GPA Food), net sales increased by +20% on an organic basis1 and EBITDA rose by +28%1, from BRL 1.0bn to BRL 1.3bn, led by a +48% improvement in EBITDA1 at Assaí, from BRL 0.5bn to BRL 0.7bn.

GPA initiated a study to spin-off Assaí in Brazil. The transaction will enable Assaí, on the one hand, and GPA and Éxito, on the other, to focus on their respective business models and on the opportunities in their respective markets.

Change in net sales

Net sales (in €m) Q3 2020

net sales Total net sales growth Organic net sales growth4

Same-store sales growth2 France Retail 3,676 -10.6% -2.6% -0.2% Cdiscount 447 -3.0% -3.0% -3.0% Total France 4,123 -9.9% -2.6% -0.6% Latam Retail 3,303 -17.5% +15.5% +11.6% GROUP TOTAL 7,426 -13.4% +6.2% +6.2% Cdiscount’s GMV1 936 -0.8% +0.2% n.a.

In third-quarter 2020, the currency effect was -14.7% and the fuel effect came to -1.6%. Changes in scope of consolidation had a negative impact of -3.1%. The calendar effect was -0.2%.

Business review

France Retail

Q2 2020/Q2 2019 change Q3 2020/Q3 2019 change NET SALES



BY BANNER Q2

2020 Total growth Organic growth2 Same-store growth2 Q3

2020 Total growth Organic growth2 Same-store growth2 Monoprix 1,137 -0.5% +0.3% +2.9% 1,024 -2.8% -3.1% -1.2% Supermarkets 779 -1.4% +8.9% +9.9% 816 -4.4% -0.3% +0.8% o/w Casino Supermarkets5

740 -0.7% +9.8% +11.8% 757 -4.3% -0.2% +1.7% Franprix 446 +11.8% +13.7% +14.7% 343 -4.5% -3.9% -1.1% Convenience

& Other6

631 -1.3% +4.9% +12.8% 478 -29.0% +3.2% +6.5% o/w Convenience7

362 +11.1% +11.5% +18.0% 404 +4.7% +6.2% +6.5% Hypermarkets 912 -21.6% -3.7% -0.8% 1,016 -13.5% -5.9% -3.0% o/w Géant3 868 -22.0% -3.1% -0.1% 950 -14.6% -6.8% -2.7% o/w food 641 -13.5% n.a. -0.7% 663 -10.0% n.a. -2.8% o/w non-food 110 -15.9% n.a. +3.1% 113 -21.1% n.a. -2.9% FRANCE RETAIL 3,906 -5.6% +3.1% +6.0% 3,676 -10.6% -2.6% -0.2%

In France, third-quarter sales came to €3,676m, a same-store change of -0.2%, reflecting lower tourist numbers in Paris and south-east France in July and improved sales momentum in August. The buoyant E‑commerce and organic segments remained dynamic, recording growth in net sales for the quarter of +44% and +8% respectively.

Business review by banner:

Net sales at Monoprix were down by -1.2% on a same-store basis , reflecting the impact of weaker activity in Paris, especially in July. The textile business grew by +5% . The E-commerce segment was particularly dynamic during the period , driven by the ramp-up of Monoprix Plus via the O’logistique automated warehouse (+60% increase in the number of orders between end-June and end-September). After Paris, Nice and Lyon, the partnership with Amazon Prime was extended to Bordeaux in September. In addition, Monoprix continued to focus on innovation during the period, opening a new store concept in Montparnasse in September and unveiling its 100% autonomous “Blackbox” store, accessible 24/7 and which could potentially be rolled out to hospitals, train stations and airports.

were down by , reflecting the impact of weaker activity in Paris, especially in July. The . , driven by the (+60% increase in the number of orders between end-June and end-September). After Paris, Nice and Lyon, the in September. In addition, Monoprix continued to focus on innovation during the period, opening a in September and unveiling its 100% autonomous “Blackbox” store, accessible 24/7 and which could potentially be rolled out to hospitals, train stations and airports. Sales at Franprix were -1.1% lower on a same-store basis for the quarter , with robust sales in the Paris suburbs and other French regions offsetting lower levels of consumption within Paris. Non-food sales were up +6% for the quarter, driven notably by corners such as Hema (134 stores), Cdiscount (45 stores) and Decathlon (19 stores). The E-commerce segment continued its development with growth of +44% , with 79 eligible stores to date and the deployment of a Deliveroo offering at 59 stores.

were , with robust sales in the Paris suburbs and other French regions offsetting lower levels of consumption within Paris. Non-food sales were up +6% for the quarter, driven notably by corners such as Hema (134 stores), Cdiscount (45 stores) and Decathlon (19 stores). , with 79 eligible stores to date and the deployment of a Deliveroo offering at 59 stores. Sales in the Convenience segment rose by +6.5% on a same-store basis for the quarter . The deployment of click & collect services across the network made it possible to generate a sharp +57% increase in E‑commerce sales versus the prior-year period. The store base continued to expand, with 31 store openings during the quarter, bringing the total number of stores opened since the start of the year to 76.

segment rose by . The deployment of click & collect services across the network made it possible to generate versus the prior-year period. The store base continued to expand, with during the quarter, bringing the total number of stores opened since the start of the year to 76. Casino Supermarkets reported +1.7% same-store growth . The organic segment performed well (+10%) , and the E-commerce segment grew by +81%, led by an acceleration in Drive formats and the partnership with Deliveroo (70 supermarkets). In addition, the O’logistique automated warehouse in Fleury-Mérogis delivered the very first Casino Plus order on 30 September 2020. Like Monoprix Plus, Casino Plus will leverage the capabilities of the O’logistique warehouse to offer customers of Casino Supermarkets and Géant Casino stores a high-quality home delivery service with one-hour time slots.

reported . , and the segment grew by +81%, led by an acceleration in Drive formats and the partnership with Deliveroo (70 supermarkets). In addition, the in Fleury-Mérogis delivered the very first Casino Plus order on 30 September 2020. Like Monoprix Plus, Casino Plus will leverage the capabilities of the O’logistique warehouse to offer customers of Casino Supermarkets and Géant Casino stores a high-quality home delivery service with one-hour time slots. Sales at Géant Hypermarkets were down -2.7% on a same-store basis, reflecting the impact of stores in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region. Buoyant segments maintained their strong momentum, with growth of +6% for organic products and acceleration in E-commerce (+24%), which notably benefited from the partnership with Uber Eats (20 stores) and Deliveroo (15 stores). The banner also accelerated its shop-in-shop strategy during the quarter, with the signing of a new partnership with C&A (7 corners at end-September) and the deployment of Hema corners (8 corners at end-September) and Claire’s corners (52 in total, of which 36 created in Q3 2020).

GreenYellow

In third-quarter 2020, sales picked up in all GreenYellow geographies excluding Latin America, which is still partially in lockdown, resulting in delays in project deliveries.

The photovoltaic pipeline had risen to 543 MWp at 30 September 2020 from 451 MWp at end-2019. GreenYellow notably completed a 6 MWp solar power plant on the rooftop of the South East Textile factory in Thailand and a 1.5 MWp project for Soma Energy in Cambodia.

In the Indian Ocean region, where it is the leading solar power producer, GreenYellow signed a partnership agreement with Axian, Société Générale, GuarantCo and the African Guarantee Fund to support the funding of the largest solar power plant in Madagascar and accelerate the country’s green energy transition.

Data & Data Center

RelevanC (Data) continued to enjoy good momentum, with gross sales under banner reaching €24.1m in the third quarter, a year-on-year increase of +27%. The relevanC Advertising platform came fifth in SRI’s ranking based on gross sales under banner, versus seventh in 2019. During the quarter, relevanC Marketing Solutions signed its first contracts with external clients outside France.

Story continues