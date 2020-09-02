Groupama’s 2020 Half-Year Results

Premium income of €9.3 billion

In an unprecedented health crisis, the Group’s premium income was impacted by the effects of the lockdown on its business and by cancellations and reductions of premiums granted to support the economy

Mixed performance with an increase in property and casualty insurance and a decrease in life and health insurance

A portfolio of loyal customers

Resilient economic operating income at €196 million

Stable economic operating income from insurance of €220 million

A non-life combined ratio of 97.9%, stable compared with 30 June 2019

An overall neutral impact of the pandemic on the loss experience thanks to offsets between the business lines: during the lockdown, a significant decrease in the frequency of motor and health claims and an increase in claims for business interruption, work stoppages, credit guarantee, travel and event cancellation insurances

Net income of €139 million

Sales of Groupama’s stake in La Banque Postale Assurances Iard

Contribution to the solidarity fund to support VSEs and the self-employed workers.

Solvency ratio with transitional measure of 252%

A solvency ratio of 152% without transitional measure

IFRS equity of €10.1 billion

“In the first half of the year, during the unusual health crisis we went through, Groupama relied on its mutual insurance model and values to meet the needs of its members and customers as fully as possible. I’m very proud of our employees and elected representatives. They worked tirelessly to help our customers and take part in citizen solidarity initiatives in the territories. Thanks to our resilience, we’ll continue to support them and anticipate their expectations in the period ahead of us”, stated Jean-Yves Dagès, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Groupama Assurances Mutuelles.

“COVID-19 had tremendous impact on the financial statements for the first half of 2020. Its full effects will need to be assessed over the entire year. However, business in the first half was steady before the lockdown, and the post-lockdown recovery has been dynamic. During the lockdown, Groupama’s employees rallied to support our customers and members in the difficulties they had to face.

This first-half result also includes a high weather loss experience at the beginning of the year as well as capital gain from the friendly divestment of our stake in La Banque Postale Assurances IARD”, added Thierry Martel, CEO of Groupama Assurances Mutuelles.

Paris, 2 September 2020 – The Group’s combined financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of Groupama Assurances Mutuelles for the first half of 2020 were approved by the Board of Directors of Groupama Assurances Mutuelles at the meeting chaired by Jean-Yves Dagès on 2 September 2020. The half-year financial statements underwent a limited review by the statutory auditors.

The Group’s combined financial statements include all businesses of the Group as a whole (including the activity of the regional mutuals and of the subsidiaries consolidated within Groupama Assurances Mutuelles). The consolidated accounts of Groupama Assurances Mutuelles include the business activity of all subsidiaries as well as internal reinsurance (around 35% of the premium income of the regional mutuals ceded to Groupama Assurances Mutuelles).

The analysis below focuses on the combined scope. The figures of the consolidated scope will be disclosed in the half-year report of Groupama Assurances Mutuelles.

COVID-19

The first half of 2020 was shaken by an unprecedented pandemic crisis with major impacts on the economy, businesses, and our society. The significant consequences of this crisis for the insurance sector will span several six-month periods.

At the beginning of the crisis, the group’s business has been quickly reorganised with more than 90% of employees working from home. The various measures taken to set up teleworking in recent years allowed us to maintain a high level of operational effectiveness.

Groupama has mobilised all its resources to support its customers and policyholders through several actions:

measures to reduce premiums, in particular for professionals;

contribution to the solidarity fund to support VSEs and the self-employed workers;

citizen measures to support research institutes and university hospitals.

In its underwriting business, the group faced several effects in France that offset each other overall. For example, some branches saw a significant decrease in claim frequency during the lockdown period (especially motor and health insurances). Conversely, the loss experience in other business lines was greatly increased by the health crisis, in particular for business interruption, work stoppages, credit guarantee, travel and event cancellation insurances.

In addition, the health crisis led to a substantial increase in unpaid premiums, particularly in group insurance.

Groupama also committed to investing in funds to support the recovery of French SMEs and midcaps, primarily targeting the health and tourism sectors.

Business

At 30 June 2020, Groupama’s combined premium income stood at €9.3 billion, a -1.2% decrease from 30 June 2019.

Business activity was up for property and casualty insurance (+0.4%), where the Group generated €5.2 billion in premium income at 30 June 2020, and for life and health insurance (-3.5%), with premium income reaching €4.0 billion.



Groupama’s combined premium income at 30 June 2020

€ million 30/06/2020 Like-for-like change (%) Property and casualty insurance 5,194 +0.4% Life and health insurance 4,024 -3.5% Financial businesses 94 +14.0% GROUP TOTAL 9,312 -1.2%

In France



Insurance premium income in France at 30 June 2020 amounted to €8.1 billion, down -1.2% compared with 30 June 2019.

